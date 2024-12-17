Pastor Tunde Adegboyega, a UK-based Nigerian pastor, has again denied the claims that he always attended nightclubs as a religious leader

The cleric said the allegations are baseless and are being spread by certain people who are envy jealous of his growth

According to Pastor Adegboyega, his outings are limited to restaurants, where he often dines with friends, including Nigerian musicians

United Kingdom-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has vehemently denied allegations that he has been spotted in a nightclub. Adegboyega described such claims as baseless and a product of certain people's imagination.

He emphasized that his social outings are limited to restaurants, where he often dines with friends, including Nigerian musicians. The founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church reiterated his commitment to his faith and his track record of positively impacting lives through his ministry.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today, he encouraged people to focus on his 20-year record of staying true to the message of Christ rather than spreading unfounded rumours about his personal life.

Pastor Tobi speaks on flamboyant lifestyle

The pastor also addressed criticisms of his flamboyant lifestyle, explaining that his intention is to inspire young people to believe in legitimate means of financial success. Adegboyega emphasized that his goal is to promote a positive message and encourage young people to strive for financial stability through hard work and determination.

Adegboyega's denial of the nightclub allegations comes amidst growing scrutiny of his lifestyle and ministry. However, he remains resolute in his commitment to his faith and his mission to inspire positive change in the lives of others.

His church had been shut down due to concerns over its finances and lack of transparency. Former members of the church have accused it of operating as a cult, alleging that young people were pressured into extreme measures to donate money. Adegboyega has denied these allegations, claiming they are "politically motivated".

See the video of his video interview:

UK Judge explains why Adegboyega should be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reason why the United Kingdom immigration upper tribunal approved the deportation of Nigerian-born Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has emerged.

The 44-year-old Nigerian is the pastor and founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church in London, United Kingdom.

It was learnt that The tribunal described his claims as "hyperbolic" and unsupported by substantive evidence.

