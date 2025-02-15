A Nigerian woman has been able to secure the right to stay in the United Kingdom soon after joining the IPOB group

A Nigerian woman has secured the right to stay after she deliberately joined the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB). The woman, whose name was not mentioned, has been denied asylum in Britain for eight years.

According to a judge, the 49-year-old woman has been part of IPOB “to create a claim for asylum”.

How Nigerian woman got UK visa

Vanguard reported that the woman arrived in the UK in 2011 and she joined the proscribed group in 2017. Recalled that the Nigerian court has proscribed IPOB as a terrorist organisation and the UK did not.

Gemma Loughran, the upper tribunal judge of the UK, maintained that the woman was part of the IPON and that she had a ‘well-founded fear of persecution’ in her country of origin, which is Nigeria.

However, Chris Philip, the Shadow home secretary, kicked against the ruling to grant the Nigerian woman asylum. He described the court judgment as a “comically ludicrous” interpretation of the European Human Rights Convention.

Claim of Nigerian woman who joins IPOB

The Nigerian woman claimed that she was worried about being arrested at the airport and disappeared if she returned to Nigeria

The claim was earlier rejected by a lower court, which cited a lack of evidence about the woman's activities in the IPOB.

Judge Iain Burnett dismissed the woman's claim, saying the Nigerian woman joined IPOB only to make a claim for asylum.

UK Court ruled on Nigerian woman seeking asylum

However, the decision was overturned by the decision of the upper tribunal judge. The judgment ruled that it was likely that the Nigerian woman would be identified as an activist once she returned to Nigeria.

The judge ruled:

“It is clear from the country's background evidence that the security services act arbitrarily and arrest, harm and detain those it believes may be involved with IPOB without conducting an assessment of the extent of their involvement or their motivation.”

Recall that IPOB was proscribed in Nigeria because of its activities which involved the killing of security operatives and government officials in Nigeria. The group has been issuing sit-at-home orders in the southeast region since the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

