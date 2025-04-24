Airports have either refused entry or placed more than 70% of cargo from Nigeria to the US on hold

This has been the situation ever since the implementation of Donald Trump's tariff policy

This presented serious problems for exporters and importers doing business in the US market

Since Donald Trump's tariff policy was put into effect, over 70% of shipments from Nigeria to the United States have either been denied entrance or put on hold at airports.

This worrying trend has resulted in significant delays, posing significant issues for importers and shippers operating in the U.S. market, according to Ini Daniel, chief commercial officer of AAJ Express Logistics Limited, who made the announcement yesterday.

According to him,

“Nigeria’s exporters are grappling with unprecedented challenges in shipping goods to the United States following the full enforcement of Trump’s new tariff regulations on April 2nd, 2025. Reports reveal that cargo and courier companies are facing severe difficulties with clearance into the U.S., resulting in a crisis for exporters.

“The turmoil has been felt acutely within the airline industry, where carriers are now forced to offer significant discounts or even free returns due to the chaos surrounding tariff enforcement. Adding to the frustration, exporters are left in a fog of confusion, as officials have not provided clear explanations for the refusals.”

He said that this problem is not specific to Nigeria and that the new rules also impact exporters from China, other African countries, and several European countries.

Given the current situation, he suggested that Nigerian exporters temporarily halt shipments to the United States until U.S. Customs establishes more precise guidelines.

Exporters are eagerly expecting clarification on demand and a resolution that will enable them to restart seamless trading operations with the United States, as uncertainty looms.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa's economic ties with the United States are poised to undergo a significant shift following the announcement of President Donald Trump's new tariff policy.

The plan, which targets over 180 countries, includes several African nations. The new tariff strategy, described by Trump as "kind," seeks to address foreign tariffs, trade barriers, and alleged currency manipulation that the U.S. claims have hindered its businesses.

As noted by the White House in a post shared via X, countries without specific trade agreements with the U.S. will now face a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the U.S.

The idea behind reciprocal tariffs is straightforward: if a country imposes high tariffs on U.S. goods, the U.S. will respond with a similar tariff on goods from that country.

For African nations like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, which maintain longstanding trade agreements with the U.S., this policy could drastically alter their economic relations with the U.S.

