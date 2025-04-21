Quadri Alabi reveals he was forced to clean faeces daily during his detention at Kirikiri, claiming mistreatment while incarcerated

Alabi was arrested in connection with a street fight, but charges were later dropped following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

His lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, accuses the police of falsifying Alabi's age and colluding with local hoodlums to frame him for a crime he didn’t commit

Quadri Alabi, the 17-year-old boy who gained public attention after standing in front of Peter Obi’s convoy during a campaign event in Lagos ahead of the 2023 general elections, has shared the painful details of his time in detention.

In an emotional interview on Monday, April 21, with Channels TV, Alabi revealed the harsh treatment he endured while incarcerated at the Kirikiri correctional facility.

Quadri Alabi, the teenager who gained attention during Peter Obi's campaign, recounts his harrowing time in Kirikiri prison. Photo credit: @InibeheEffiong

Source: Twitter

"In the place that they put me in Kirikiri, they used me like a person who did not have any family. From morning until 6 o’clock, I used to pack faeces because I did not have money to give the marshal," he explained.

Alabi was arrested earlier this year in connection with a violent street fight in the Amukoko area of Lagos.

However, he was eventually freed after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, advised the court to drop the charges. Magistrate Adetola Olorunfemi ruled in his favour following legal counsel from the DPP.

Arrested under false pretences: Alabi's account of his ordeal

Alabi described his arrest as unjust, claiming that he was detained for no reason.

According to him, he was simply standing at the entrance of his house when the police arrived, led by local hoodlums.

“At the station, I was the youngest there. I was locked up with older men. They asked me what I did, and I said nothing. Before the arrest, the area boys had already taken my phone and the money in my pocket,” he said.

He added that the hoodlums had been harassing him, wanting a share of the public donations he had received after a photo of him standing in front of Obi’s convoy went viral.

Allegations of police manipulation: Effiong speaks out

Alabi’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, also spoke out about the alleged misconduct by the police.

Effiong claimed that the police falsely stated Alabi's age in court documents, which led to the legal mismanagement of his case.

“The police falsely claimed he was 18 in court documents. Why? Because if they had said he was 17, the court would have treated the matter differently—possibly not even remanding him in a regular prison.

Quadri Alabi, who captured attention during Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign, reflects on the disturbing experience he had in Kirikiri prison. Photo credit: @InibeheEffiong

Source: Twitter

“The magistrate noted this during the hearing but said the only information provided showed him as 18, so she had no reason to question it," Effiong explained.

Effiong went on to accuse the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Amukoko Division of subjecting Alabi to an internal police trial, claiming the police officers had colluded with local "area boys" to frame the teenager for a crime he did not commit, Vanguard reported.

"This is an evil, sinister, oppressive, and corrupt scheme to frame a teenager for armed robbery, instigated by rogue area boys," Effiong concluded.

Alabi’s story has drawn attention to the challenges faced by vulnerable youths, particularly those from poorer backgrounds, who can be easily manipulated and exploited by corrupt officials.

While Alabi has been released, his ordeal remains a stark reminder of the flaws within Nigeria’s justice system and the vulnerability of its youth in the face of systemic injustice.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng