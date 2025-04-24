Niger State Governor Umar Bago reversed his order to arrest individuals with dreadlocks after widespread backlash, which was seen as discriminatory by critics

Bago clarified that the directive was intended to target criminal groups using dreadlocks as symbols, not law-abiding citizens, and described the backlash as "media propaganda"

The controversial move highlighted concerns over security measures in Nigeria, with critics questioning the fairness and effectiveness of such policies in addressing crime

Minna, Niger state - Niger state Governor Umar Bago has reversed his earlier controversial directive ordering the arrest of individuals with dreadlocks.

The decision to retract the order follows a wave of backlash from the public and civil rights groups, who accused the governor of discrimination and overreaching in his approach to tackling crime.

Niger State Governor Umar Bago has taken new steps following strong public reactions to his directive to arrest those with dreadlocks in the state. Photo credit: @bago2027

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had reported that Bago had initially instructed security agencies to arrest anyone seen with dreadlocks across the state, citing the hairstyle as being linked to rising cult-related activities and insecurity, particularly in Minna, the state capital.

His directive caused significant public outrage, with many questioning the effectiveness and fairness of such a broad measure.

"Rascality in Minna – anybody that you find with a dreadlock arrest him and barb his hair. From this moment, it is fire for fire. Any attempt to harass any security officer is an attempt to harass the government of Niger State," Bago had declared during a public address.

In addition to the dreadlocks directive, Bago announced a daily 12-hour restriction on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, banning their operation from 6pm to 6am, as part of a broader strategy to combat violent crime in the state. He also warned that any house harbouring criminals or drug dealers would be demolished, emphasising that his administration would apply “maximum force” to restore law and order.

Dreadlocks order: Governor responds to criticism

The directive to target individuals with dreadlocks immediately sparked outrage on social media, with critics accusing the governor of promoting racial and ethnic discrimination.

Civil rights groups and citizens alike condemned the move, arguing that it unfairly targeted a group based solely on their appearance and failed to address the root causes of crime, Punch reported.

In response to the intense criticism, Governor Bago sought to clarify his position during an event in Minna on Wednesday, April 23, where he declared the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport as an alternative to Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Addressing the backlash, Bago stated that his comments had been misconstrued.

"Yesterday, we read a riot act on hooliganism, and people misconstrued our words for people who have dreadlocks. We don’t have a problem with dreadlocks, but we have a problem with the cult here with dreadlocks. So, if you have dreadlocks and you have business, please come to Niger State," Bago said.

He went on to describe the criticism as "media propaganda" and reiterated that the enforcement efforts were specifically aimed at criminal groups, not law-abiding citizens.

"We are only driving that cult that is becoming a menace in Niger State. Thank you," he said.

Governor Bago vows to take down criminal elements

After heavy public backlash, Niger State Governor Umar Bago has acted to address the controversy surrounding his order to arrest people with dreadlocks. Photo credit: @bago2027

Source: Facebook

Bago maintained that the crackdown was not aimed at ordinary citizens with dreadlocks but at criminal elements who use the hairstyle as a disguise to engage in illicit activities, Vanguard reported.

He assured the public that law-abiding citizens in the state would not be affected by the directive, which he claimed was designed to target cult groups that had been using dreadlocks as a symbol to evade law enforcement.

"We are only targeting criminal groups that use cult symbols, including dreadlocks, to mask their activities and evade law enforcement. This is not about discriminating against anyone," Bago added.

While Bago’s clarification sought to ease concerns, the episode highlighted growing tensions over security strategies in Nigeria, where controversial policies aimed at combating crime have often sparked debates about civil liberties and human rights.

Dreadlocks order: VDM berates Niger governor Bago

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a recent directive by Niger state governor, Mohammed Bago, banning the wearing of dreadlocks has sparked public debate, with social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, weighing in on the issue.

The social media critic, in a video posted on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, spoke out against the directive, arguing that it could force businesses specialising in dreadlocks to shut down in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng