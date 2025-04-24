A viral video showing crowds worshipping at a muddy pool in Kano’s Haye community sparked outrage after it was revealed that false claims of the site's holiness misled residents

A viral video showing crowds of men, women, and children gathered around a muddy pool in a Kano community has sparked controversy after it was revealed that false claims about the site’s holiness had misled residents.

Findings by this paper showed that the dramatic incident happened at a Community called “Haye,” behind Yankaba park, in Kano.

Hisbah clarified that the muddy pool alleged to have been stepped on by Prophet Muhammad is a lie. Photo: X/KanoHisbah

Folks troop to mud sit for miracle

The footage, widely shared on social media, depicted people praying, prostrating, and performing rituals at the location, with some collecting the murky water in bottles, using it for ablution, or pouring it on themselves in the belief that it had healing powers.

Rumors had circulated that the site was a sacred spot where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had once stepped, granting the water spiritual significance.

However, authorities later confirmed that the claim was fabricated by mischievous individuals seeking to exploit the community’s faith.

One resident, Khadija Bala, told our correspondent that many people, including her own relatives, had rushed to the site after hearing the news.

She said:

"People in mass were desperate to get the water, believing it could cure illnesses or bring blessings. Some even from a far community are coming to the place.”

“Even though some believe that it is not the prophet’s step, but that of Shehu. Yet the place is visited by a large number of people,” She explained.

Mud site used to drug addicts' sanctuary

She noted that the place was initially like a water pond, before it drained and eventually became a resting area for drug addicts.

She further stated that though she had also attempted to visit the place as it is visible from their house, but the hundreds number of people she sighted scared her.

It has been confirmed that the muddy water site used to be drug addicts' sanctuary. Credit: Getty

Another resident, Jamilu Musa, also say it is sad that so many people have believed that.

“My wife initially doubted the claims but joined the crowd after seeing the large turnout. She told me that some even brought their sick children, hoping for a miracle, so It’s sad that some would deceive people like this just for attention,” Musa explained.

Hisbah steps in

The Kano State Hisbah Board , however, swiftly intervened, dispatching officers to the scene to disperse the crowd and dismantle the site to prevent further exploitation.

Reacting to the issue, the Deputy Commander of the Kano Hisbah Board, Mujahideen Aminudeen said some mischief makers circulated the misleading story.

“Some mischief makers circulated this bogus story that the place is a holy site where the Prophet set foot.”

“Unfortunately, many people who lack sound knowledge of Islam were misled. We deployed officers to the scene to educate the people and dismantle the site to prevent further harm,” he added.

