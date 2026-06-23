Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over five years of experience covering science in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has appointed Donald Ibe Ofili as the substantive registrar and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

Legit.ng reports that the MLSCN described Ofili as "an accomplished laboratory professional, global biosafety leader, and champion of quality healthcare."

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government appoints Donald Ofili as the substantive CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN). Photo credit: @MedLabNigeria, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Ofili gets Tinubu's govt's appointment

A statement on Tuesday, June 23, shared on MLSCN's X (formerly Twitter) account read:

"The federal government of Nigeria has appointed Dr. Donald Ibe Ofili, Ph.D., FMLSCN, FWAPCMLS, IFBA-CP, as the Substantive Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

"Ofili assumes office with a bold vision to strengthen regulation, promote diagnostic excellence, advance laboratory accreditation, and safeguard public health across Nigeria.

"Congratulations, Donald Ibe Ofili, on this historic appointment."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng