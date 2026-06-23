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Breaking: Federal Government Gives Ofili Major Appointment, "Historic"
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Breaking: Federal Government Gives Ofili Major Appointment, "Historic"

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over five years of experience covering science in Nigeria and Africa.

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FCT, Abuja - The federal government has appointed Donald Ibe Ofili as the substantive registrar and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

Legit.ng reports that the MLSCN described Ofili as "an accomplished laboratory professional, global biosafety leader, and champion of quality healthcare."

Donald Ibe Ofili has been appointed by the federal government substantive Registrar and CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).
The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government appoints Donald Ofili as the substantive CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN). Photo credit: @MedLabNigeria, @aonanuga1956
Source: Twitter

Ofili gets Tinubu's govt's appointment

A statement on Tuesday, June 23, shared on MLSCN's X (formerly Twitter) account read:

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"The federal government of Nigeria has appointed Dr. Donald Ibe Ofili, Ph.D., FMLSCN, FWAPCMLS, IFBA-CP, as the Substantive Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).
"Ofili assumes office with a bold vision to strengthen regulation, promote diagnostic excellence, advance laboratory accreditation, and safeguard public health across Nigeria.
"Congratulations, Donald Ibe Ofili, on this historic appointment."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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Federal Government Of NigeriaAbuja
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