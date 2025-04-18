Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has launched a crowdfunding campaign for Quadri Alabi, a young boy wrongfully jailed in Lagos for nearly three months

Following his release, a Lagos court confirmed that there was no credible evidence against him and criticized the authorities for wrongful prosecution

Within two hours of Effiong's public appeal, N3 million was raised to support Quadri’s relocation, education, and recovery

The popular human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has begun crowdfunding for Quadri Alabi, the wrongfully jailed Lagos boy who just regained his freedom.

Quadri regained his freedom on Thursday after a Lagos court ruled that the charges that had him locked up in Kirikiri prison for almost three months had no credible evidence.

While Effiong had no target set for the donation, he wants as much money as the boy needs to uplift his life completely. Image credit: X/Inibehe Effiong

The judge who presided over the case asserted that the boy had not only been unjustly incarcerated but also wrongfully prosecuted by the authorities.

For this, immediately after the custody of the boy was secured, Effiong demanded N100m compensation and a public apology from the Nigeria Police Force.

N3 million realised within two hours

Barely hours after making the donation-seeking post, Effiong updated that N3 million had been received.

The lawyer said the proceeds of the crowdfunding would be channeled into the relocation of the boy and his mother, and his education.

He wrote on X:

"We have raised N3m within two hours of announcing the fundraising for Quadri Alabi. We are still far from the target, but the amount raised so far demonstrates that there are good and spirited people in Nigeria. Please keep donating."

Boy target of organised gangs - Effiong

Effiong, who led Alabi’s defence, alleged that the teenager was the target of local gangs in Amukoko, Lagos, who had been extorting him since his sudden rise to prominence.

Quadri attained famedom when he stood in Obi's convoy's way in 2023. Image: X/Esther Uhom

Alabi had appeared in a viral video standing before the convoy of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the last elections—a move that won him public admiration and donations.

Effiong claimed that two gang members, known as Lege and Baba Waris, abducted Alabi earlier this year and dragged him to a police station, where officers colluded with the pair to frame the teenager for robbery.

“The Area Boys had been threatening him since 2023 for not ‘sharing’ donations he received during the election period,” Effiong said in an X post.

“The family was even pressured by the community’s Baale to buy a cow and rice to appease these hoodlums.”

Authorities allegedly mishandled Quadri's case

What began as a case of alleged street fighting quickly escalated, Effiong said, when the Divisional Police Headquarters in Amukoko charged Alabi with armed robbery.

He was then misrepresented as an adult in official records and remanded alongside unrelated adults.

Civil rights campaigner Hassana Nurudeen, co-founder of Ray of Hope Prison Outreach, was credited with drawing attention to the case, prompting a swift legal response from Effiong’s team.

On Thursday, Magistrate A.O. Olorunfemi ruled in favour of Alabi’s release, citing advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, which stated that there was no credible evidence to support the charges.

