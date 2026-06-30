A Nigerian woman shared details about her male relative who prioritised physical appearance when choosing a partner

She explained that the family is now facing a difficult situation because the relative refused to look beyond his wife's appearance before their marriage

The online post generated thousands of views and sparked a wide discussion among social media users

A Nigerian woman has gotten people talking on social media after sharing her family's current experience with a relative's marriage.

She stated that the male relative chose his wife based entirely on her physical appearance (her looks) rather than her character.

A Nigerian lady shares her family situation after her uncle married for beauty. Photo credit: @Olami_deeEbony/X, Sunara/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lady's relative marries for looks

According to her, the decision has now brought a heavy burden upon the entire family.

The lady explained that the man chose a woman who was physically attractive but lacked essential life skills and character. She noted that the wife is beautiful but does not know how to build or manage a home.

She stated that the situation has deteriorated to the point where the family is now dealing with the consequences of his choice.

She used the medium to advise men to look beyond outward beauty when picking a life partner.

Reactions as lady's uncle marries for looks

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

@somidiaryx said:

"So, you mean it's better to marry her ugly with good character."

@lethoma said:

"When they fall into either financial crisis or health crisis, that's when she'll know the importance of having people around. She may not feel the impact of her character now."

@Its_Bovide said:

"There's no smoke without fire, blame your uncle for noticing the character and accepting it not her behaviour, that's who she is."

See the X post below:

Lady finds out about boyfriend's secret plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady found a detailed traditional marriage/bride price list inside her boyfriend's wardrobe while staying at his home during the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng