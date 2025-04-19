Peter Obi met with recently freed Alabi Quadri in Lagos, offering personal support following the young man's release from prison

During the meeting, Obi pledged to sponsor Quadri’s education or vocational training to help him rebuild his life

The gesture has sparked nationwide discussions about second chances and the rehabilitation of ex-inmates in Nigeria

Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, has met with Alabi Quadri, the teenage boy who was recently released from prison after being falsely accused of robbery.

The meeting, which took place in Lagos, marked the first time the two had come face to face since Alabi’s wrongful detention sparked public outrage and a national conversation on police misconduct and the abuse of minors in the justice system.

Peter Obi as promised to sponsor the education of the freed Lagos boy. Image credit: X/Inibehe Effiong

Source: Twitter

Obi, who was visibly moved during the meeting, pledged to sponsor Alabi’s education and help him pursue a meaningful path in life.

Photos from the gathering show both men deep in discussion and smiling as they addressed reporters.

Boy target of organised gangs - Effiong

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who led Alabi’s defence, alleged that the teenager was the target of local gangs in Amukoko, Lagos, who had been extorting him since his sudden rise to prominence.

Alabi had appeared in a viral video standing before the convoy of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the last elections—a move that won him public admiration and donations.

Effiong has promised to see that donations made to the boy by Nigerians are put into good use. Image credit: X/Inibehe Effiong

Source: Twitter

Effiong claimed that two gang members, known as Lege and Baba Waris, abducted Alabi earlier this year and dragged him to a police station, where officers colluded with the pair to frame the teenager for robbery.

“The Area Boys had been threatening him since 2023 for not ‘sharing’ donations he received during the election period,” Effiong said in an X post.

“The family was even pressured by the community’s Baale to buy a cow and rice to appease these hoodlums.”

Authorities allegedly mishandled Quadri's case

What began as a case of alleged street fighting quickly escalated, Effiong said, when the Divisional Police Headquarters in Amukoko charged Alabi with armed robbery.

He was then misrepresented as an adult in official records and remanded alongside unrelated adults.

Civil rights campaigner Hassana Nurudeen, co-founder of Ray of Hope Prison Outreach, was credited with drawing attention to the case, prompting a swift legal response from Effiong’s team.

On Thursday, Magistrate A.O. Olorunfemi ruled in favour of Alabi’s release, citing advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, which stated that there was no credible evidence to support the charges.

Effiong is calling for disciplinary proceedings against officers involved in the case, including the Divisional Police Officer of Amukoko and one Inspector Odigbe Samuel.

“If our demands are not met, we will not hesitate to seek redress in court,” Effiong warned.

Boy who stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy regains freedom

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian boy who went viral for standing before Peter Obi's convoy in Lagos has finally regained his freedom.

The boy, Alabi Quadri, was released from prison today, Thursday, April 17, according to his lawyer, Iniebehe Effiong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng