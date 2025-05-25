Prince Arthur Eze has praised President Bola Tinubu as a divine gift to Nigeria, highlighting his unifying leadership and reform-driven governance

Eze commended Tinubu’s unprecedented focus on the Southeast, including key appointments and the Southeast Development Commission

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to steer Nigeria towards growth and urged Nigerians to support the president for national unity and progress

Renowned oil magnate and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a divine gift to Nigeria, commending his leadership as timely, inclusive, and reform-focused.

Speaking in a soon-to-be-released State House documentary commemorating President Tinubu’s second year in office, the billionaire founder of Atlas Oranto Petroleum said Tinubu’s emergence as president was not accidental, but a product of divine intention.

Arthur Eze prays Tinubu succeed in implementing all of his ideated plans. Photo: X/bayoonanuga

Source: Twitter

“God doesn’t make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose. God gave him the power to change lives,” Eze stated.

He further portrayed the president as a humble and unifying figure, admired across regional and religious divides.

“Tinubu has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty; that’s why we admire him,” he said.

South-East businessman applauds Tinubu's leadership

Eze, who hails from the Southeast and lived through the turbulence of the Nigerian civil war, praised Tinubu for what he described as an unprecedented commitment to the development and inclusion of the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Arthur Eze rallies support for Tinubu as he vouches for his leadership qualities. Photo: FB/Prince Arthur Eze

Source: Twitter

He pointed to key appointments made by the president, such as the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission, as evidence of his inclusive leadership.

“What Tinubu has done for the Southeast, nobody else has. This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria,” he declared, calling on the region to rally around the president for national cohesion.

Eze expresses confidence in Tinubu's plans

Turning to Tinubu’s flagship “Renewed Hope” agenda, the 76-year-old businessman expressed confidence in the president’s efforts to rebuild the economy and restore national confidence.

He noted that Tinubu assumed leadership during a time of deep economic challenges but has displayed the capacity to make decisive and progressive changes.

“God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of the present and future generations,” Eze said.

He appealed to Nigerians to support the president’s vision, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.

“He’s not a man of division — whether Christian or Muslim, he respects all. All he asks is that we pray to God and work together.”

Prince Eze concluded his remarks with a prayer:

“May God guide Nigeria and President Tinubu. He gave him this power and will help him complete the job.”

Foreign investors flock to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s solid minerals sector is undergoing a transformation, with recent reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration triggering a sixfold revenue increase and attracting over $800 million in foreign investment within a year.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, disclosed the figures during a feature interview for a State House documentary marking the President’s second year in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng