Despite their strong faith in Jesus Christ, His sacrifice, and His resurrection, thousands of Christians worldwide choose not to celebrate Easter, citing concerns about its pagan origins and lack of biblical foundation.

Many believe Easter has been adopted from non-Christian traditions and does not align with scriptural teachings.

An office manager from Australia, A.H., expressed that Easter has no connection to Christ’s sacrifice and derives from pagan rituals.

"I don't observe Easter because it has nothing to do with Christ, His sacrifice or the Bible. It derives its origins from pagan celebrations and rituals God tells us not to learn: 'Learn not the way of the heathen' (Jeremiah 10:2, KJV).

"God does not want us to learn the way of the heathen lest we start to do as the heathen do. What do the Easter bunny and colored eggs have to do with Christ and His dying for the sins of the world and being resurrected on the third day? They don't have anything to do with it at all. Christianity has adopted pagan festivals and called them Christian and, in doing so, has disobeyed God."

Easter absent in early Christian practices

A high school principal from California, D.S., explained that neither Christ nor His apostles instructed the observance of Easter, noting that it was never observed by the early New Testament Church.

"My wife and I, many years ago, discovered that Easter is a pagan custom and has nothing to do with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter was never observed by the early New Testament Church. Once we found out about its pagan origin, we stopped observing it.

"The Easter bunny, Easter eggs, Easter parade and all the customs of this holiday are not in the Bible and should not be observed. We do believe, however, in the New Testament Passover, as observed by the New Testament Church, and directed by the apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 11, and we also believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

Similarly, an editor from Texas, M.A., questioned Easter customs such as dressing in fashionable attire for Easter Sunday services and participating in egg hunts, arguing that they distract from Christ’s resurrection and fail to teach children the right biblical principles.

Biblical references and alternative observances

A university professor from Georgia, P.A., pointed out that the term Easter appears only once in the Bible as a mistranslation of Passover (Acts 12:4).

"The only time the term Easter is mentioned in the Bible, it is a mistranslation of the godly ordained Passover (Acts 12:4). The term Easter is not mentioned anywhere else in the Bible. Its observance is not commanded elsewhere in the Bible and yet many other days are commanded and described as being kept.

"The events surrounding Christ's resurrection do not indicate that Christ rose at sunrise or even close to it. For example, John indicates that by the time Mary Magdalene arrived at the tomb it was still dark—Christ had already risen. The etymology of the term Easter is traceable back to a false god of fertility and not the Bible."

A North Carolina businessman, J.B., stressed that Easter has no New Testament backing, arguing that Christ never instructed His disciples to observe it.

"First of all, the holiday or celebration of Easter by the world's Christian community, is not an event, a celebration, or a worship service that can be found anywhere in the Bible. In fact, the name Easter is really the name of an ancient pagan goddess that has roots from ancient Babylonian times dating before the birth of Christ.

"Secondly, there is no teaching in the New Testament by either Christ or His apostles about Easter or any related specifics. The practice and observance of Easter came into the Church of Rome well after all the apostles were dead and the church that Christ established had been scattered.

"Thirdly, if Christ wanted us to observe and honor His resurrection through Easter, why didn't He give specific instructions to His disciples and Church leaders? You can't find any teaching anywhere in the New Testament to observe or honor His resurrection. There's no festival or ceremonies given or outlined.

"However, there are plenty of instructions and examples of Christ teaching us to honor, remember and observe His death by what we call the Passover. The Bible clearly gives such evidence of Christ being the Passover and the symbolism of this event. Then, following His death, the New Testament apostles and Church continued with the observance of the Passover, not Easter."

Meanwhile, a Texas businessman and farmer, D.B., emphasised that while there is no commandment to celebrate Easter, the Bible does instruct believers to memorialise Christ’s sacrifice.

He described Easter symbols such as bunnies and eggs as originating from ancient fertility god worship, contradicting Christian teachings.

"There is no biblical command to observe Easter. Conversely, there is a command to memorialize Christ's death and sacrifice for all of mankind. The biblical command to keep the symbols of His sacrifice was given by Jesus himself and reiterated by the apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 11.

"To get wrapped up in the symbols of Easter—bunnies, eggs, etc.—is a throwback to ancient pagan gods of fertility, as any good encyclopedia will clearly show. In several places, the Scriptures teach us to not learn the way of the heathen or to partake in the rudiments of this world."

