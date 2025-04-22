Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, died in the early hours of Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 years

His demise has left a void in the hearts of more than a billion Catholics all over the world

A prominent Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, advised that the best way to honor the Pope's memory is by embracing the values he embodied while alive

The Spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi Pilgrimage Center, Umudioka, both in Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, has described the deceased Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, as an exemplification of the virtues of humility and kindness.

In a telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, the cleric, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, condoled with the Catholic church the world over about Pope Francis, whose passing was announced by the Vatican on Easter Monday; saying that his departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of millions around the world.

Pope Francis was a symbol of morality

He, however, reminded the church that the best way to immortalize Pope Francis is to honor his memory by embracing the values he embodied, and by striving to bring love and understanding into our communities.

He said:

"Death of Pope Francis leaves a profound void in the hearts of millions around the world, as he was not only a cherished leader of the Catholic faithful; but also a beacon of hope, love, and compassion for all humanity.

"Pope Francis exemplified the virtues of humility, kindness, and dedication throughout his papacy. He consistently reached out to the marginalized, championed the cause of social justice, and urged us all to embrace a spirit of mercy and understanding.

"His commitment to the environment and his heartfelt advocacy for peace resonated with countless individuals, reminding us of our shared responsibility to care for creation and each other. His calls for dialogue, unity, and acceptance were guiding lights in challenging times, and his gentle presence inspired many to seek a deeper connection with their faith and with one another.

He concluded saying:

"As we mourn Pope Francis, we should also celebrate the pontiff's remarkable legacy - a legacy that would continue to inspire future generations. May we honor his memory by embracing the values he embodied, and by striving to bring love and understanding into our communities."

JD Vance shares last encounter with Pope Francis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the U.S. Vice President JD Vance had shared a poignant reflection on his final meeting with Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88.

Vance, who met the pontiff just a day before his passing, noted the Pope's frail condition, stating, "He was obviously very ill."

The meeting between Vance and Pope Francis took place on Easter Sunday at the Pope's residence in Domus Sanctae Marthae. The brief encounter was part of Vance's official visit to Italy, during which he also met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher. ​

