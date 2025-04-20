sEaster commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolising hope, renewal, and eternal life, with Christians worldwide observing the event through prayer and reflection

Easter is one of the most important Christian holidays, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christians around the world observe the day with reverence, marking the moment when Jesus was resurrected after his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Easter: A celebration of resurrection and new life

The event is central to the Christian faith and serves as a reminder of hope, renewal, and eternal life.

"Easter is a time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ," said Rev. John Adams, a pastor at St. Peter’s Church. "It is the core of Christian beliefs, representing victory over death and the promise of new life."

The date of Easter changes each year, occurring between 21 March and 25 April, depending on when the first full moon of spring falls.

In 2023, Easter was celebrated on Sunday, 9 April. Christians typically spend the day in church for prayer, reflection, and celebration, often gathering with family and friends for a special meal.

What is the mystery of Easter eggs?

While the religious significance of Easter is well understood, many are curious about the origins of modern traditions like Easter eggs.

The custom of decorating eggs during Easter dates back centuries, with the egg symbolising new life, a theme tied to Christ’s resurrection.

In medieval times, eating eggs was prohibited during Holy Week, the period leading up to Easter, BBC News reported.

As a result, any eggs laid during this week were saved, decorated, and gifted to children as a token of the season. These eggs were known as Holy Week eggs.

The Victorian era saw the advent of satin-covered cardboard eggs, which were filled with small gifts for children, further solidifying the egg as an Easter symbol. Over time, the tradition evolved into what we now associate with Easter eggs, particularly chocolate ones, as reported by Christian Today.

The first chocolate eggs appeared in France and Germany in the 19th century, although they were hard and bitter. As chocolate-making techniques improved, hollow chocolate eggs became a popular treat, leading to the chocolate Easter eggs we enjoy today. In the UK, the first hollow chocolate Easter eggs were sold in 1873 by the company Fry’s.

What does the Easter bunny mean?

The Easter Bunny, another beloved Easter symbol, has its roots in Pagan traditions.

The rabbit, known for its ability to reproduce prolifically, became a symbol of fertility and new life. In the 1700s, children in Germany began the tradition of leaving carrots out for the "Osterhase," or Easter Bunny, who would, according to legend, lay, decorate, and hide eggs for well-behaved children.

This myth continued to spread, particularly in the 19th century, and the Easter Bunny became a staple in Easter celebrations worldwide. Today, many children enjoy the tradition of Easter egg hunts, where they search for hidden eggs, often filled with chocolates or small prizes, as part of the festival.

Other traditions: Easter animals and their roles

While the Easter Bunny is the most popular deliverer of Easter eggs, other animals have taken on similar roles in different cultures.

In Switzerland, it is believed that the cuckoo delivers Easter eggs, while in parts of Germany, a fox is said to be the egg carrier.

Easter’s rich traditions and symbols

Easter is a time of spiritual renewal for Christians, but it is also a celebration rich with cultural traditions that have evolved over centuries.

From the symbolism of the Easter egg to the whimsical story of the Easter Bunny, these customs enhance the joy of the season and connect generations of families.

As we reflect on the resurrection of Christ, these traditions remind us of the themes of life, renewal, and hope — principles that transcend the holiday itself and remain a part of our daily lives.

Easter 2025: Why the date of celebration changes every year

Earlier. Legit.ng reported that Easter is always on the first Sunday after the first full moon that follows the spring equinox.

But this full moon is an ecclesiastical full moon (ecclesiastical means ‘of the Church’), and so was not calculated in quite the same way modern astronomers would.

