At least members of two Nigerian churches do not join other Christians around the world to celebrate Easter

Legit.ng reports that Easter is a Christian festival that celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion

Members of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Church of God Seventh Day explained the reason they don't celebrate Easter

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Christians all over the world observe the Easter celebration, which commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave three days after he was buried.

However, there are Christian denominations in Nigeria and other parts of the world who do not belief and don not celebrate Easter.

Two Nigerian churches don't celebrate Easter because of their belief. Photo credit: @Aynoniii

Source: Twitter

This article compiled the Nigerian churches that do not celebrate Easter and their reasons.

Why don’t Jehovah’s Witnesses celebrate Easter?

Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate the Easter holiday celebration because they beifie is not biblical.

They argue that Jesus commanded that His followers to commemorate His death, not His resurrection.

JW as they are sometime called said they observe this Memorial each year on the anniversary of Jesus’ death according to the Bible’s lunar calendar (Luke 22:19, 20.)

According to JW, the origins of Easter customs is unacceptable to God because it comes from ancient fertility rites.

Jehovah’s Witnesses said God is offended by worship that he does not approve of —Exodus 20:5; 1 Kings 18:21.

The Christian group further explained that their decision to abstain from celebrating Easter is based firmly on the Bible principle.

The Church of God Seventh Day

This is another Christian denomination that don’t belief in the Easter celebration.

The Church of God Seventh Day claims the name "Easter" comes from the celebration of the Pagan god "Ishtar".

The church said they do not keep the holiday (celebrate Easter) to the Pagan god "Ishtar"

According to The Church of God Seventh Day, the Roman Catholic Church instituted Easter when it merged the Christian and Pagan religions.

The group instead celebrate the events surrounding Jesus's death in the way that Jesus commanded, the Lord's Supper.

Churches that don’t celebrate Christmas

Easter, Legit.ng reported that Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on the 25th December of every year.

It is a time for celebration, merriment, and family reunion for many as it comes with holiday seasons.

However, some churches and Christians don't celebrate Christmas for different reasons based on their doctrines.

List of countries that don’t Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Valentine’s Day celebration is observe by many people over the world on February 14th of every year.

It is a day set aside to celebrate and express emotion, affection to love once with gifts and greetings.

However, there are some countries who don't the rest of the world to celebrate Valentine's Day for a reason or another.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng