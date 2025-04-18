Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the demolition of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing's head office in Anambra state

Omokri accused Peter Obi and Obi Ezekwesili of double standard for not attacking Anambra state government over the demolition

He said Obi and accused both the Federal and Lagos State Governments of targeting Igbo businesses when Landmark Beach Resort was demolished to make way for the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has accused Peter Obi, of double standard for allegedly being silence over demolition of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing's head office for expansion of road projects in Anambra state.

Omokri said Obi, Obi Ezekwesili and others accused both the Federal and Lagos State Governments of targeting Igbo businesses when part of Landmark Beach Resort in April 2024 to make way for the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway.

Reno Omokri says Peter Obi becomes become deaf, dumb, and blind to issues in southeast. Photo credit: @renoomokri/Mr Peter Obi

He said Obi, has however, not said anything for over twenty-four hours after the Anambra state government demolished Innoson Vehicle head office.

The social critic stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

“But you have not said a word twenty-four hours after the Anambra State Government demolished Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing's office for a road project. You have maintained a stoic silence. Why the double standards?”

Omokri added that Obi is always silent about happenings in the southeast but become vocal when it has to do with the North or Southwest.

“That is Peter Obi's regular trademark. If it happens in Igboland, Obi will suddenly become deaf, dumb, and blind. But if it occurs in the North or Southwest, Peter Obi will dance naked in public like a madman. “

Nigerians react to demolishment in Anambra

@Badmosmoses

In Lagos, it is victimization, when Igbo land it is development.

@WIZBABA22

Truth be told peter obi is behind all this come to think of it if he can react about what happened in Lagos what about the one in Anambra Godfatherism go kill people one dey

@femyek

When it happens in my region keep calm and quiet it is for development. When it happens in other region raise an alarm it is politically and ethnically motivated not for development. Everyone knows what they’re doing. The good thing is that everybody eye don open!

@Bin__uthman

But to be honest, obi is right about landmark beach, the I injustice there is clear, they demolished some part of landmark and leave Elegushi beach owns by Yoruba monarch standing despite standing on the costal road way, this is tribalism and partiality.

@SJnrdallas

I strongly believe at this point we should remove sentiment aside and deal with the current trend. Is @renoomokri saying the obvious truth about @PeterObi? Why is Obi silent on this matter?

@22Ofyshal

Did Innoson complain to you??….or you see online de make noise?

