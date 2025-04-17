A Chinese national that is trending via a video circulating on social media interacting with Nigerian Mobile Police (MOPOL) officers in Kaduna has issued an official statement

In a statement on Thursday, the Chinese insisted that his intentions were pure and that no bribe was given or solicited

He tendered a public apology after the Nigeria Police Force condemned the officers' conduct seen in the video, labeling it unethical and contrary to professional standards

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A Chinese national featured in a widely circulated video showing an interaction with Nigerian Mobile Police (MOPOL) officers in Kaduna has issued an official statement clarifying the incident and offering an apology for the misunderstanding it sparked online.

No bribe: Chinese national clarifies viral video with Nigerian police

Chinese Seen Giving Policemen Money in Viral Video Apologises, “It’s a Common Tradition”. Photo credit: @global_info247

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force has denounced the behaviour of officers seen in a viral video receiving cash from a Chinese national, describing their conduct as unethical and contrary to the standards of the Force.

The video, which has drawn significant public backlash on social media, triggered swift internal action from the police hierarchy.

In a statement signed by Mr. Jiang on Thursday, April 17, one of the individuals seen in the video, the Chinese delegation strongly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that no money was offered or demanded inappropriately, and no bribe was given to the officers.

Police identify officers receiving money from Chinese in video, vow sanctions. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The statement said:

“In light of the viral video circulating the social media and news, showing some of our delegates interacting with some Nigerian Mobile Police officers (MOPOL) in Kaduna. We ’d like to take a moment to address the issue amicably. The way and manner the video has been shared and interpreted has led to some serious misunderstandings. So, we want to be very clear:

“No money was given to the officers on any demand or request, there was no bribe, no illegal exchange but on good faith appreciating their professionalism. What you see in the video was a friendly and open interaction — nothing was done in secret and nothing inappropriate happened.

“It’s a common Chinese tradition, where we come from, to show appreciation or kindness to people who are doing their jobs well — especially when they’ve been helpful or respectful. That was all what it was: a kind gesture, not a payoff or alleged bribe.”

Watch the video here:

Read more about police here:

Lady accuses police officer of stabbing father in Ekiti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady has accused a police officer of stabbing her father in their home in Ise-Ekiti, Ekiti state, after a minor disagreement between her brother and a female classmate escalated.

The officer, allegedly an orderly to a local chairman, stormed the house with another officer under the guise of making an arrest but violently attacked her elder brother, and her dad got injured in the process.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady has called on President Tinubu and the police commissioner for intervention and further action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng