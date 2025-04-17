The Nigeria Police Force has condemned officers caught in a viral video receiving money from a Chinese national, labeling their actions unethical

The implicated officers have been identified and are undergoing disciplinary procedures, as the Force reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct

Citizens and organisations were warned against engaging officers in actions that could compromise the integrity of the police or damage its reputation

The Nigeria Police Force has denounced the behavior of officers seen in a viral video receiving cash from a Chinese national, describing their conduct as unethical and contrary to the standards of the Force.

The video, which has drawn significant public backlash on social media, triggered swift internal action from the police hierarchy.

Police condemn officers in viral video

Following the circulation of the footage, the Force Headquarters confirmed that those involved had been identified and are currently facing disciplinary procedures.

This development was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“The Nigeria Police Force has taken cognisance of a disturbing video making rounds in the media space, showing police officers receiving money from a Chinese national,” the statement noted.

“The Force has strongly condemned the conduct exhibited by the police officers in the video, describing it as unprofessional and unethical.”

Police distance force from illicit acts

Adejobi stressed that the officers’ actions are inconsistent with the values and ethical principles that guide the Nigeria Police Force, reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

He stated:

“The actions of the officers do not represent the established ethics, standards, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force. The Force has zero tolerance for such unprofessional behaviour and other forms of misconduct, which undermine public trust and confidence.”

Police PRO sends message to public

While specific disciplinary measures were not disclosed, the Force assured that appropriate sanctions would be meted out. Adejobi gave his assurance that justice would be served and maintained that accountability remains a top priority.

Beyond internal disciplinary efforts, the police also issued a caution to individuals and organizations who engage the services of police personnel in various capacities.

The Force urged users of police escorts and guards to refrain from engaging officers in any conduct that could compromise their integrity or tarnish the image of the institution.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby cautions individuals and organisations privileged to the services of police personnel, particularly as escorts and guards or other specialised services, to desist from any act capable of degrading the integrity of its officers and bringing the Force to disrepute,” the statement read.

This incident arrives as the police continue their drive to restore public trust and enhance accountability mechanisms.

Adejobi called on citizens to support the ongoing reforms, affirming that the Force remains committed to transparent and professional service delivery.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to discipline and service in line with international best practices,” he said.

The outcome of the disciplinary process is expected to serve as both a corrective and preventive step against future misconduct within the ranks.

