Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has been said to have accused the chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman, of NAHCON, of acting as a sole administrator

Shettima, in a letter, warned the NAHCON Chairman against alleged violations of the procurement process, sidelining of the commission's members, gross misconduct, illegal appointment of aides and several others

Recall that President Bola Tinubu appointed Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman as NAHCON chairman in August 2024

Vice President Kashim Shettima has sent a warning message to the chairman and chief executive officer of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman, against acting like a sole administrator in administering the activities of the Nigerian pilgrims.

This vice president issued the warning in an official letter sent to the NAHCON boss over the allegation of violation of the procurement process, sidelining of the commission's members, gross misconduct, illegal appointment of aides and several other allegations.

Kashim Shettima warns President Bola Tinubu's appointee Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

Why Shettima warned the NAHCON chairman

According to Daily Nigerian, Shettima's letter to the NAHCON chairman was dated March 17, 2025, with the reference number SH/OVP/DCOS/NAHCON. It was titled ‘Re-Deliberate Exclusion from the Exercise of Oversight Functions.’

The letter was said to have been signed by the deputy chief of staff to the office of the president, the vice president's office, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.

Shettima was said to be angry with the leadership style of the NAHCON chairman, particularly on setting up committees that will make decisions on behalf of the board, which was alleged to be violating the commission's act.

The letter reads in part:

“The act does not envisage a sole administrator role and each member has a responsibility to the zone or entity he or she represents, especially concerning all decisions relating to pilgrims' welfare."

Has the NAHCON chairman replied to Shettima?

The letter further explained that the NAHCON chairman acknowledged and apologised for the lapses but did nothing to correct the concerns going forward. Hadejia said that the NAHCON's chairman's attention be drawn to the commission's act, especially the proceedings where all reference to the regulatory responsibility and powers of the commission refers to it as a whole.

Kashim Shettima speaks on NAHCON activities Photo Credit: @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

President Bola Tinubu had, in August 2024, announced the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh-Usman as the chairman of the hajj commission. Saleh-Usman's appointment followed the sacking of the former NAHCON chairman, Jalal Arabi.

Saleh-Usman, who earlier served as the chairman of the Kano Hajj commission, was urged to be professional, demonstrate dedication, integrity and transparency in his conduct in the new role. His appointment was later confirmed by the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng