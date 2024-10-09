NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, reassures Nigerians that efforts are underway to reduce the projected N10 million fare for the 2025 hajj

Prof. Usman expressed hope that the fare will not reach the projected amount, emphasizing that NAHCON efforts

In response to concerns from the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHOUN), Prof. Usman confirmed that discussions have resolved the issue

The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has assured Nigerians that the commission is diligently working to reduce the projected fare for the 2025 hajj.

Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Haj fare was projected to reach a staggering N10 million.

NAHCON hints at steps being taken to tackle the projected N10 million hike in Hajj fare.

Source: Getty Images

This comes amidst the federal government's decision not to subsidize hajj payments for pilgrims in the upcoming year, Daily Trust.

NAHCON addresses fare concerns

While the official fare has yet to be announced, NAHCON has confirmed that the removal of subsidies could significantly increase costs for intending pilgrims.

According to reports, if the naira continues to trade at approximately N1,650 to the dollar, the fare could potentially rise by nearly N10 million.

Speaking, Prof. Saleh Usman stated,

“Firstly, this is not our hope, and this is not what we want to happen. There has not been any announcement that it will happen.

"What we are doing, and based on the advice we are giving and getting, we are working to ensure that it (the fare) does not get there. We are optimistic and hopeful it will not get there, God willing.”

NAHCON aims at cost reductions

The NAHCON chairman expressed his commitment to making the hajj experience more affordable for all Nigerians, stating:

“Our hope is to even have a reduction from what was paid last year, and this is what we are working round the clock to achieve. And we are optimistic that we will achieve this with Allah’s help.”

Prof. Saleh emphasized the commission's proactive measures to keep the fare manageable, highlighting ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders.

The NAHCON chairman also addressed the recent suspension of hajj-related operations by the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHOUN), Leadership reported.

He said:

“We had a meeting with them which I presided over. We asked them to advise and give us recommendations on what they think should be done to resolve the issues, and we will do our level best to ensure that we resolve the issues."

Prof. Saleh assured that the concerns surrounding participation in the 2025 hajj exercise have been addressed, saying,

“The issue that they are not going to participate in the 2025 hajj exercise – I think I can say – has been resolved. We are going to work on that, in sha Allah.”

