NAHCON Initiates Reforms Amid Controversy Over ₦90 Billion Subsidy Mismanagement
- NAHCON initiates reforms under Prof. Abdullahi Sale after allegations of mismanaging a ₦90 billion forex subsidy
- External audits, stakeholder reconciliation, and enhanced service standards aim to restore trust and elevate Hajj operations
- Ongoing investigations, forex issues, and Saudi policy changes threaten NAHCON's preparations, prompting calls for federal support
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has been hailed for its recent progressive reforms under the leadership of Prof. Abdullahi Sale.
This, however, is coming as the commission is embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement.
Specifically, in a statement cited by Legit.ng and signed by an insider, Umar Adamu, the scandal centred on an alleged mismanagement of a ₦90 billion forex subsidy.
This, however, has placed the commission under intense national scrutiny, leading to significant leadership changes and a wave of reforms aimed at regaining public trust.
The statement noted that the dismissal of Malam Jalal Arabi as Chairman/CEO of NAHCON marked a watershed moment in the commission's history.
“NAHCON is an institution tasked with a sacred responsibility, and any breach of trust undermines the faith of millions of Nigerian Muslims,” said Adamu, a public policy analyst.
Reforms under new leadership
The statement further revealed that under the stewardship of Prof. Abdullahi Sale, NAHCON has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda aimed at addressing its credibility crisis.
Some of the key measures as contained in the statement include: appointing external auditors to examine the commission’s finances and fostering reconciliation with service providers, state pilgrims’ boards, and tour operators,
"These reforms aim to elevate service standards and restore NAHCON's standing as a leader in global Hajj management," the statement said.
NAHCON: Navigating logistical challenges
The statement likewise raised concerns as the commission prepares for the 2025 Hajj amidst ongoing investigations.
Logistical complexities, coupled with rising forex rates and evolving Saudi policies, add layers of difficulty to its operations.
“Without proactive engagement with Saudi authorities, we risk losing critical resources like tent spaces in Mina,” warned a senior NAHCON official.
How NAHCON's progressing amid controversy
Despite the recent controversies, stakeholders acknowledge the strides NAHCON has made over its 18-year history.
From optimizing accommodation arrangements to securing favorable airfare rates, the commission has transformed the Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.
As NAHCON navigates these turbulent times, stakeholders are calling on the federal government to provide additional support.
Governor approves N2.1 billion subsidy for intending pilgrims
Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, had approved N2.1 billion as a 2024 Hajj fare subsidy.
This came after NAHCON increased the 2024 Hajj fare by N1.9 million, and many intending pilgrims who were unable to meet with new payment deadline demanded a refund of their money.
