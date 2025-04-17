Suspended Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has reacted to the gunmen's attack on her family's house in Kogi state

Senator Natasha explained that the gunmen appeared to have targeted her personally, hoping that she was around, but she was not

Natasha, while commending the security forces for repealing the attackers, called on the IGP to immediately restore her security details

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has condemned the alleged attack by some unknown gunmen on her family's house in Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

Natasha, the lawmaker currently under a six-month suspension from the Senate over a violation of rules, explained that the attackers appeared to be against her personality, but they were repelled by security operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and local residents.

Natasha asked IGP to restore her security

The embattled senator then called on the Inspector General of Police to reinstate her security following the incident. Earlier, it was reported that the armed men vandalised windows in Senator Natasha’s grandfather’s house, believing the Kogi Central Senator was present.

According to The Nation, sources said security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who confirmed the attack, said some gunmen invaded her family's house on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The suspended federal lawmaker made this known in a press statement issued on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Natasha accused Akpabio of an assassination plot

Senator Natasha recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of hiring the services of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, to assassinate her, following his sexual harassment allegation against the Senate president.

The Kogi senator has alleged that her challenges in the national assembly started when she started rejecting sexual advances from the Senate president. Her allegation has attracted local and international condemnation.

In addition, her latest allegation of an assassination plot has led to reactions and calls on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter. On the other hand, Akpabio and Yahaya Bello had petitioned the police boss to prosecute Natasha over the allegation.

Natasha reacted to Akpabio's petition

Reacting to the petition, Natasha urged the police boss to dismiss the petition and asked the Senate President to surrender himself for investigation and prove that her allegation was wrong. She claimed that the petition was to distract the security agents from deeper investigation.

The Kogi senator then insisted that the Senate president was being deliberate in distracting the security agencies from investigating him. She alleged that Akpabio remained a "principal suspect", should anything happened to her.

Natasha calls out Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha called out Akpabio over an alleged report that her rally in Kogi could be hijacked by hoodlums.

In a statement on April 1, she also called out Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, over these allegations.

Police reportedly urged the senator to suspend her rally over security concerns, amid her sexual harassment claims against Akpabio.

