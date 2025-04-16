Kano: 20-Year-Old Serial Killer Surrenders to Police, Confesses to Multiple Murders, Robberies
- A 20-year-old self-confessed serial killer, Umar Auwalu, alias “Abba Dujal,” has turned himself in to the Kano State Police after admitting to a 12-year killing spree
- He detailed chilling accounts of murders committed during phone and motorcycle robberies across Kano and Jigawa, driven by personal gain and peer influence
- Auwalu said guilt and recurring nightmares pushed him to surrender, as police begin a full-scale investigation to track down his accomplices and ensure justice
A Kano 20 year old self-confessed serial killer, Umar Auwalu, popularly known as “Abba Dujal,” has surrendered himself to the Kano State Police Command, confessing to a string of brutal murders and robberies spanning over 12 years.
The suspect, a resident of Wudil Local Government Area in Kano, made the chilling confession in a broadcast message featuring the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.
Serial killer confesses to multiple crimes
Auwalu admitted to killing multiple victims during phone and motorcycle snatching operations across Kano and Jigawa states.
Among his horrific crimes in Ringim, Jigawa State he killed a victim while snatching a phone.
“In Kurna Quarters, Kano I murdered a motorbike rider, stole his bike, and sold it for ₦350,000. In Sabon Gari, Kano, i killed another victim for a Samsung S26 phone worth ₦750,000, which he sold for ₦650,000.”
In another incident, Auwal confessed that he stabbed a man known as “Boka” to death, stole his phone worth ₦140,000, and sold it to a syndicate member named “Babba” at Farm Centre Mobile Market for ₦40,000.
“After I killed this phone owner, I couldn’t sleep at all. That’s why I handed myself over to the police,” Auwalu confessed.
“Since then, I have been having nightmares. Even while standing, I feel dizzy and collapse. I no longer have peace,” he added.
The suspect also revealed that he had been involved in robbery and murder since he was just eight years old, claiming he could no longer remember how or where he began his criminal activities.
He also noted that for the past four months, he lived in “Sanyo Olu” a notorious red-light district in Kano, where he paid ₦6,000 per night for lodging. By day, he roamed the streets, hunting for victims.
No regret until now
Auwalu admitted that he spent the stolen money on personal needs, including clothing, and had no formal Western or Islamic education.
“I have not prayed in over seven years,” he said.
He stated that despite his parents' efforts to guide him, he fell under the influence of bad friends, earning the nickname “Abba Dujal” a devilish persona) due to his violent and troublesome nature.
While expressing deep regret, Auwalu said his conscience forced him to turn himself in.
“I regret everything. I want the police to investigate and prosecute me,” he stated.
Meanwhile, police are on the trail of his accomplice, “Babba” who fled after discovering ₦1.5 million in one of the stolen phone’s accounts.
The Kano State Police Command has launched a full investigation into Auwalu’s confessions, to ensure justice for his victims.
SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.
