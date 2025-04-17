Alabi Quadri, the Nigerian boy who stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy, has regained his freedom after months in prison

The boy was reported taken to the police station by alleged 'Area Boys,' after which he was charged in court

Earlier today, lawyer Inibehe Effiong had said Quadri would appear in court from the Kirikiri Prison, where he was detained

The Nigerian boy who went viral for standing before Peter Obi's convoy in Lagos has finally regained his freedom.

The boy, Alabi Quadri, was released from prison today, Thursday, April 17, according to his lawyer, Iniebehe Effiong.

Quadri was earlier detained by the police and subsequently charged in court on allegations of armed robbery, which the lawyer insists were not substantiated.

He has been in detention since January 2025 after he was reportedly taken to a police station by Area Boys.

In a new update he posted on X, lawyer Iniebehe Effiong said Quadri has been freed.

He said:

"We are excited to announce that Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the 17-year old teenager who gained fame during the 2023 elections after he spontaneously jumped and stood in front of the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. @PeterObi, has been freed by the court today, 17th April, 2025."

The lawyer also named the two 'Area Boys' who allegedly abducted Quadri when he was returning from work.

Area Boys allegedly dragged Quadri to police station

He said:

"Our client, Quadri was abducted by two ‘Area Boys’ who are notoriously known in the community as Lege and Baba Waris close to his family residence at Amukoko, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area and dumped at the Amukoko Divisional Police Headquarters (Pako Police Station) in Lagos State."

He said the Area Boys were jealous of Quadri because of his rising fame during the 2023 election and that he did not settle them.

The lawyer wrote:

"Quadri was returning from work when he was grabbed by the duo, who along with other jealous and entitled Area Boys in the community, have been harassing him and threatening to deal with him since 2023 for not giving them ‘their share’ of donations gifted him during the last elections period. Quadri’s family informed us that the Baale of the community equally pressured them to buy a cow and rice and cook for the community to appease the Area Boys."

How Quadri was allegedly framed up

The initial allegation at the police station was that Quadri was involved in street fights, but his family was shocked when he was charged with alleged armed robbery.

"The abductors initially told the officers at Amukoko Police Station that our client was involved in street fighting. To the consternation of Quadri and his family, the police on 26th January, 2025 took Quadri before a Magistrate in Apapa, and obtained an order remanding him at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri on a trumped-up charge of armed robbery. The police fraudulently joined Quadri with four strange adults who had no form of connection or relationship whatsoever with him and claimed that the four strange men were his case mates."

Why Qudri was freed by the courts

According to lawyer Effiong, Quadri was freed because there was no evidence to prosecute him for the offence he allegedly committed.

He said:

"At the Court today, the presiding Magistrate, His Honour, A. O. Olorunfemi (Mrs.), confirmed that the legal advice issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), of the Ministry of Justice, Lagos State, Dr. Babajide Martins showed that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegation of armed robbery against Quadri. In his Legal Advice, the DPP recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri. Thus, the presiding Magistrate discharged him and he was accordingly freed."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng