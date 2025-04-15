An 11-year-old boy died in the custody of a herbalist in Kodumun, Adamawa State, leading to the arrest of the suspect by the police

The boy’s mother returned to find one of his eyes missing and quickly alerted community leaders who escalated the case to the authorities

Adamawa State Police Command is investigating the incident, assuring the public of justice and intensified scrutiny of traditional healing practices

A traditional healer in Adamawa State has been arrested after the body of an 11-year-old boy was allegedly mutilated while in his custody.

The incident occurred on 13 April in Kodumun, a community in Demsa Local Government Area, where the suspect, identified as Murtala Musa, had been treating the boy for an undisclosed illness.

Boy dies in herbalist's care

According to the boy’s mother, her son, Yangapwa David, died while undergoing treatment at the herbalist’s residence. She said she left the body with the healer and went into town to arrange for a vehicle to transport the corpse for burial.

However, upon her return, she was met with a deeply disturbing sight.

“When I came back, I discovered that my son's left eye had been removed,” she told local leaders, prompting immediate community concern.

The village head contacted the Adamawa State Police Command, which deployed officers to the scene. The herbalist was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Police launch investigation into incidence

The state’s police authorities say a thorough investigation is underway, led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Commissioner of Police, CP Dankwambo Morris, confirmed the arrest and assured residents that the matter would be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“The suspect will remain in the custody of the command as the State Criminal Investigation Department is conducting a discreet investigation on the incident,” he said.

Morris added that the safety of residents remains a top priority and pledged that those found guilty of criminal activity would be prosecuted.

“The safety of the public is our priority and we will make sure that any suspected individual faces judgement to enable the peace of the state,” he stated.

Community reeling from shocking occurence

The incident has left many in the community shaken, with calls for stricter oversight on traditional healing practices and more awareness about the risks involved in seeking treatment from unregulated practitioners.

Authorities are also exploring whether the act may be linked to ritual practices, a concern that has become more common in parts of the country.

The police have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity in their communities as efforts continue to root out acts of violence disguised as traditional medicine.

