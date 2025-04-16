Arsenal have secured their spot in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals

The English side completed a 5-1 aggregate win over holders Real Madrid to end their 16-year wait for a Champions League semi-final appearance

The match’s outcome drew a flurry of reactions, with classy comments from Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, a member of the Nigerian house of representatives

Madrid, Spain - Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, member representing Kaduna North federal constituency, has said Arsenal's win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal was "well-deserved".

Legit.ng reports that Arsenal staved off Champions League holders Real Madrid's superstars and rich history of unlikely comebacks to seal a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, April 16 and advanced to the semi-finals with a superb 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Arsenal's 3-0 win in the quarter-final first leg last week gave them a vital cushion in the Spanish capital as they made the final four for the first time since 2009.

Bukayo Saka, who missed a first-half penalty, sent Arsenal ahead and although Vinicius Junior levelled, the 15-time winners were never close to making up the deficit. Gabriel Martinelli rubbed salt in their wounds with a stoppage-time winner for Arsenal, who have never lifted the Champions League trophy.

Reacting to the victory, Bello, son of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, asserted that Arsenal "were by far the better side across both legs."

The 37-year-old legislator who supports Liverpool singled out Declan Rice as a spectacular player and "leader". Rice got a brilliant brace in the first leg in London.

El-Rufai wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page:

"Well-deserved Arsenal. Unless you’re a Real Madrid fan, you must have an issue if you can’t commend this effort as a sportsman. They were by far the better side across both legs. Kudos to Mikel Arteta. Lest we forget, Gabriel is out and Jakub Kiwior came in and was solid. Madrid is UCL royalty. They have constantly beaten us under Klopp and own this tournament. Every Arsenal fan should be proud of his or her team today. As for Declan Rice, perhaps those of you that criticised some of us when we said £100 million was justified can reflect on your football knowledge now. What a player. What a leader. Congratulations @Arsenal. There’s still a lot to do but enjoy your well-deserved night."

Arsenal will now confront Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-final of the UCL 2025. The winner of the tie will face either Inter Milan or Barcelona in the final in Munich, Germany.

Ancelotti reacts as Arsenal dispatches Real Madrid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carlo Ancelotti stated that Arsenal deserve to go through to the semi-final of the Champions League after the Gunners defeated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti explained that the team tried, but his men were not able to change the dynamic of the tie.

