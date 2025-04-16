Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering football and global sports.

Madrid, Spain - With a semifinal UEFA Champions League (UCL) place at stake, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has asked Real Madrid to "do it at all costs."

Legit.ng reports that Real Madrid, of course, are primed to return to action later today, Wednesday, April 16.

Arsenal shocked Real Madrid 3-0 in the Champions League. Photos by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport

Shifting focus back towards matters on the continent, Los Blancos will welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to Spain’s capital for the 2nd leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie between the clubs.

As it stands, Carlo Ancelotti’s troops require something of a miracle to advance, following a three-goal thrashing at The Emirates in last week’s opener.

As per tweets by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, who is a known supporter of Real Madrid, the reigning champions can produce another historic comeback against Arsenal.

Lightheartedly, he wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account with an accompanying picture of Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, in a referee's jersey:

"Let’s do it at all costs. We won’t care at all."

In another post, he quoted a tweet by Real Madrid and said:

"It is not going to be funny for Arsenal o."

Sharing his thoughts via another post, Ahmad claimed that Arsenal supporters are fearful.

He wrote:

"Real Madrid have literally destroyed the morale of Arsenal and their fan base ahead of the Santiago Bernabeu’s comeback tonight."

Who is available for Real Madrid, Arsenal?

Real Madrid's midfield is in for a huge boost with the return of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos. The Frenchman is back from serving his one-game suspension from yellow card accumulation and Ceballos has fully recovered from injury. Ancelotti will be without Eduardo Camavinga, though, after the midfielder was sent off in the dying moments of the first leg.

Once again, Ancelotti's major decision comes down to his two fullbacks. Both Lucas Vázquez and Fran García are in contention to start, but the Spaniard will likely stick with Fede Valverde at right back and David Alaba at left back.

Ferland Mendy, Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal remain sidelined with various injuries.

For Arsenal, they have been boosted by Thomas Partey and Ben White being declared fit. The Ghana midfielder trained on Tuesday, April 15, and is part of the squad to face Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 16.

Partey was a doubt for Wednesday’s game at the Bernabeu after going off 20 minutes before the end of Arsenal’s draw with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, April 12. He appears available for the upcoming battle.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Rice sets Champions League record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rice etched his name in the history books of the UCL following his brace against Real Madrid in the first leg.

The midfielder became the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UCL.

