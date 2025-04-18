Manchester United became the first team in history to score two goals in the 120th minute of a major European match, sealing a thrilling 5-4 victory over Lyon on Thursday night

Harry Maguire’s dramatic header sent the Red Devils into the UEFA Europa League semi-finals with a 7-6 aggregate win in their quarter-final clash at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Athletic Club booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Rangers, setting up a showdown with Manchester United on May 1

Manchester United set new records in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal, defeating Lyon 5-4 at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils now join Tottenham, Athletic Club, and Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals.

The memorable victory came with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson watching from the stands.

Manchester United create history, becoming the first club to score two goals in the 120th minute during a European match. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Man United make history in dramatic Europa League Clash

Manchester United have become the first team in European tournament history to score two goals in the 120th minute of a match.

According to BBC, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire struck in the dying moments of extra time to seal a dramatic victory over Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday night.

The Premier League side had earlier thrown away a two-goal lead in regulation time.

Goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot gave United a comfortable cushion before Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico brought Lyon level per SuperSport.

In extra time, Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette put the visitors ahead, but United mounted a stunning comeback.

Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Maguire found the net, turning the tie around and sending the Red Devils into the semi-finals per Goal.

Manchester United fans have hailed coach Ruben Amorim for guiding the club into the semifinal of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Photo by: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA.

Mixed reactions over Man United's historic win

Manchester United fans have praised head coach Rúben Amorim for guiding the team to a record-breaking performance in European competition.

One X user took a jab at Real Madrid, mocking their inability to stage a similar comeback, while another declared that "Manchester remains the best club in the world.

Pascale said:

"That little boy was the reason why Manchester United won, his tears were blessings at Old Trafford.

Ruon kuol tap wrote:

"REMONTADA was postponed from yesterday to TODAY!

"Man UTD did what 15 UCL club couldn't do.

Kalua John added:

"And also the only unbeaten team in European competition this session and best team in the world and some parts heaven ❤️

Anthony Perez posited:

"I'll never force my kids to support Manchester united it's either they choose to support Manchester united or walk out of my house 🫤.

Rocky Naturë wrote:

"It was a miracle night today in old Trafford. Man United is king of come back in all the time keep it up the good work

Rabuh Litzwa said:

"May this name Old Trafford to change in to Santiago Bernabeu 😅

Amorim explains difference between Man United and Arsenal

