Cars and other property worth millions of naira have been destroyed as a result of a tanker explosion in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state

Legit.ng gathered that a tanker carrying petrol exploded at Lead City University Road, near the Ibadan Toll Gate end of the expressway on Saturday afternoon, April 12

Akinyinka Akinyemi, the general manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, commented on the incident

Ibadan, Oyo state - A fire disaster from a petrol tanker explosion happened in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Saturday, April 12.

The fire incident occurred barely 24 hours after a market fire destroyed goods and property worth millions of naira in the ancient city.

Legit.ng recalls that on Thursday night, April 10, no fewer than 12 shops were razed by fire in Ibadan. Eyewitnesses disclosed that the fire began around 10:55 pm at Block A, No 64, Mayegun Cement Store Market, Araromi, Agodi-Gate in Ibadan and raged for more than three hours before it was extinguished. Property worth several million naira was destroyed during the inferno.

Investigations revealed that the incident resulted from an electricity surge near combustible materials.

As reported by Channels Television on Saturday, April 12, another fire incident was recorded when a petrol tanker exploded at the Tollgate end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The explosion reportedly started around 3 pm along Lead City University Road with business operators and car owners within the vicinity suffering huge losses.

Oyo: Authorities confirm Ibadan fire occurrence

Meanwhile, Akinyinka Akinyemi, the manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, who confirmed the incident noted that the state and federal fire service's combined efforts have helped curtail the fire.

No report of any casualty has been made as of press time.

Challenge of fire incidents in Nigeria

In January 2025, the Federal Fire Service revealed that Nigeria lost 100 lives and property worth N67.1bn to fire outbreaks in 2024.

According to the service, 30,890 lives and properties worth N1.94 trillion were saved from destruction during various fire outbreaks across the country in 2024.

Abdulganiyu Jaji, the controller-general of the Federal Fire Service, attributed many of the incidents to negligence and non-compliance with safety regulations.

