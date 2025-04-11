Amnesty International has condemned the NBC's ban of Eedris Abdulkareem’s song “Tell Your Papa” as a violation of freedom of expression and an abuse of power

The rights group argued that the ban lacks legal justification and reflects growing intolerance toward dissent under the Tinubu administration

Amnesty warned that the move could silence artists and media, urging President Tinubu to withdraw the ban and protect Nigeria’s civic freedoms

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its decision to ban the broadcast of veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem’s politically charged song, “Tell Your Papa,” calling it an "unjustified attack on freedom of expression."

The controversial ban has sparked public outcry, with Amnesty describing the move as an abuse of power and a reflection of growing intolerance towards dissent under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

'Tell Your Papa': Amnesty Int'l Makes One Demand as NBC Bans Abdulkareem’s Song Tackling Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Amnesty internation decries violation of fundamental rights

In a strongly worded statement via Facebook, on Friday, April 11, Amnesty International stated that categorizing “Tell Your Papa” as “Not To Be Broadcast” simply because it criticizes government officials and policies, was unconstitutional.

“The NBC’s blatant ban of broadcasting Eedris Abdulkareem’s song ‘Tell Your Papa’ is a clear violation of freedom of expression, which includes the right to obtain information.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must immediately direct the NBC to withdraw the bizarre ban which violates a range of human rights," the rights group said.

Amnesty Internation: No legal justification

Amnesty International further argued that there is no legal basis for the action, insisting that the Nigerian Broadcasting Code being cited is “deeply flawed and problematic.”

“Citing the broadcasting code to justify this ban shows a new level of intolerance of dissenting voices. Nigerians have the right to access information and express themselves freely—especially through music, which has historically been a tool of social commentary and resistance,” the group noted.

Amnesty internation laments silencing if artist

The rights organization also warned that the move could send a chilling message to artists, journalists, and media platforms across the country.

“This clampdown on artistic freedom is an appalling reminder that artists are at the risk of being silenced. Nothing can justify suffocating creative freedom,” Amnesty stated.

It added that the arbitrary and unlawful action would likely discourage radio and television stations from airing politically sensitive content, further shrinking Nigeria’s civic space.

“Nigeria Violating Its Own Commitments”

Highlighting Nigeria’s obligations under international law, Amnesty said the NBC’s action contradicts treaties the country is party to.

“The decision to ban the song violates Nigeria’s international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights,” the statement said.

Call for Immediate Reversal

Amnesty International has now called on the Tinubu-led government to reverse the ban and uphold the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

“It is not too late for President Tinubu to act. Withdrawing the ban will prevent the dangerous precedent of promoting censorship and a growing fear of repression,” the group advised.

As public debate continues to swell over the ban, many Nigerians on social media have echoed Amnesty’s sentiments, accusing the government of attempting to silence critical voices through the backdoor.

Eedris Abdulkareem blasts FG over ban on song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Singer Eedris Abdulkareem reacted to the step taken by the federal government over his new song.

The federal government recently banned the song and ordered all radio and television stations to comply. He criticised the government and shared his perspective on the issue, along with what he intended to do next.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng