Abuja, FCT - A youth group affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Senator Ali Ndume over recent remarks alleging mismanagement of public funds and constitutional breaches in President Bola Tinubu’s appointments, calling the comments “reckless” and “misleading.”

The APC Youth Network Worldwide, in a statement issued after a high-level strategy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, April 10, condemned the Borno South senator's claims, describing them as unbecoming of a senior lawmaker.

Senator Ndume Under Fire over Comments against Tinubu’s Appointments, Budgeting

“Senator Ndume’s comments are not only factually inaccurate but a calculated attempt to erode public trust in the Tinubu-led administration,” said Abubakar Gidado, the group’s national coordinator.

Youth group defends Tinubu’s budget policies

Gidado defended the Tinubu administration’s approach to budgeting, citing reforms aimed at cutting waste and prioritising capital expenditures. He argued that the current framework represented one of the most transparent and reform-oriented efforts in recent Nigerian history.

“President Tinubu’s budgeting process is focused on fiscal prudence. Accusations of frivolous spending are not only baseless but ignore the clear efforts made to reduce recurrent costs,” he said.

Federal character: APC group defends Tinubu

The group also dismissed Ndume’s criticism of federal appointments, insisting that the president has been inclusive in his selections.

“The president has ensured representation from all geopolitical zones across federal ministries and agencies. If Senator Ndume is relying on outdated data, he should update himself rather than mislead the public,” Gidado said.

Ndume accused of political grandstanding

The APC youth group accused Ndume of seeking attention through public controversy rather than through his role as a legislator.

“We will not allow political actors to distort the government’s efforts simply to gain relevance or media attention,” Gidado added.

“Senator Ndume should concentrate on his duties in the Senate and stop playing to the gallery.”

Gidado concluded by encouraging President Tinubu to remain focused on governance and ignore detractors.

“The youth wing of our party and millions of Nigerians continue to support the government’s agenda. We urge the president not to be distracted by baseless criticisms,” he said.

