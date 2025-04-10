The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has condemned reports of intimidation and threats allegedly directed against Catholic Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and Reverend Father Remigus Ihyula

Legit.ng reports that the clerics were reportedly targeted for giving testimony before the U.S. Congress regarding the purported killings of Christians in Nigeria

The Mission called on all actors to respect the rights of Bishop Anagbe and Father Ihyula to speak freely, without fear of retribution or retaliation

Washington, USA - The US Mission in Nigeria has expressed concern over the alleged intimidation and threats against Nigerian religious leaders.

A recent report by the Catholic Register alleged that a Nigerian bishop, Wilfred Anagbe, alerted the world to the alleged persecution of Christians in Benue state.

Anagbe's testimony in America reportedly drew verbal attacks and purportedly escalated threats against him in recent weeks.

The platform claimed that Anagbe disclosed that Anagbe's recent testimonies in front of the United States House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa sparked discontent from Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs.

Legit.ng gathered that the testimonies were about Fulani militants allegedly killing or forcibly displacing Christian farmers.

Anagbe was said to have been accompanied by Fr. Remigus Ihyula on his travels to Washington and throughout the United Kingdom (UK).

Catholic Register, the faith-based online platform, disclosed that on March 28, Ihyula received a message from an embassy in Abuja. The message transmitted to Ihyula reportedly warned that there “might be” an arrest warrant for Anagbe upon his return to Nigeria.

Reacting, the US Mission said via their official X (formerly Twitter) page:

"The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is disturbed by this report of intimidation and threats against Nigerian religious leaders Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and Rev. Fr. Remigius because of their March 12 testimony before the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) on the human rights situation in Nigeria’s Middle Belt. Freedom of expression is an essential human right and central to the function of democracy, in Nigeria and the United States. No one should be subject to threats for exercising that right. We call on all actors to respect Bishop Anagbe’s and Father Remigius’s right to speak freely without fear of retribution or retaliation."

FG says no targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the ministry of foreign affairs expressed deep concern over what it called "the recent wave of misinformation and misleading reports" alleging targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson of the ministry, obtained by Legit.ng, Nigerian authorities said the development appears to be aimed at influencing foreign governments, particularly the United States (US), to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The federal government acknowledged the security challenges confronting Nigeria, but clarified that these incidents are "not driven by religious bias or targeted against any particular religious group".

Alleged persecution of Christians: FG slams US senators

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government condemned the call by five US Republican senators asking for the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of the alleged persecution of Christians.

The senators who made the call in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also alleged violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion.

