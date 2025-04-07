Police dispersed protesters in Abuja’s Maitama with tear gas on April 7, as part of a nationwide demonstration by the Take-It-Back Movement and civil society groups

Protesters voiced concerns over economic hardship, the misuse of the Cybercrime Act, and the state of emergency in Rivers State, with placards such as “Stop the Repression” displayed

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore joined the protest in solidarity, and while there were no reports of injuries or arrests, the situation remained tense at the time of reporting

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, April 7, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force used tear gas to disperse protesters in the Maitama area of Abuja, following a peaceful demonstration organized by the Take-It-Back Movement and several civil society groups.

The protest aimed to draw attention to various national concerns, including the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the worsening economic hardship, and the current state of emergency in Rivers state.

As the tear gas was unleashed, protesters were thrown into disarray, with many scrambling to escape the fumes.

Demonstrators, some of whom were carrying placards bearing slogans such as “Stop the Repression” and “Let Us Breathe,” had marched through the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, voicing their discontent with the administration’s policies.

Sowore joins in solidarity

Prominent human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was spotted at the protest ground, offering his solidarity to the demonstrators.

Sowore, a known advocate for human rights and governmental accountability, has previously led similar protests against the administration.

Protest goals and concerns raised

Juwon Sanyaolu, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, stated in a release prior to the protest that the demonstration was to resist what he called “the increasing authoritarianism” of the current administration.

He added that the protest was also meant to highlight the urgent need for relief for Nigerians grappling with inflation and insecurity, issues that have worsened under the current economic climate.

No reports of injuries or arrests yet

As of the time of filing this report, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or arrests, though the situation remains tense.

The authorities have not released an official statement regarding the use of force during the protest.

Take-It-Back protesters flee as police take action

More so, the #Take-It-Back protest in Port Harcourt turned violent when officers from the Rivers state Police Command used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

However, protesters were confronted by police officers who demanded they leave the area and relocate to a different venue.

Undeterred, the protesters, who were singing solidarity songs, continued their march from the park toward Aba Express Road.

As they reached the CFC junction, they were once again confronted by armed anti-riot officers, who ordered them to vacate the street.

When the protesters refused to comply, the police resorted to using tear gas canisters, causing the demonstrators to scatter in an attempt to escape the fumes.

