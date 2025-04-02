Ojomah Kelvin Ojonubah, a 26-year-old Microbiology graduate, emerged as the best graduating student of Tansian University’s 2024 set with a CGPA of 4.90

He attributed his academic success to discipline, determination, and the responsibility of making his people proud, having gained admission through a scholarship

Despite initially wanting to study Nursing, he excelled in Microbiology and urged students to stay focused, work hard, and embrace sacrifices for success

The best graduating student of the Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, has shared his story on how he managed to come top at the school's 13th convocation.

Ojomah Kelvin Ojonubah, 26 year-old graduate of Micro Biology, came out with an aggregate of 4.90, to emerge best graduating student for the 2024 set, during the institution's 13th convocation ceremony on Saturday, March 29.

Ojonubah said the desire to impress and see the dreams of his parent come true motivated him

Source: Original

BGS celebrated for emerging with highest CGPA

Ojonubah was honoured by the institution's management for his strong performance, in the presence of graduating students, undergraduates and visitors.

In an exclusive interview with our Correspondent during the ceremony, Ojonubah shared some factors that contributed to his strong performance in the school.

He said:

"I studied hard to emerge best graduating student of this institution, because, many people were looking up to me.

"When I entered this university, my guiding principal was to remember my root and my heritage. I gave myself the promise that I would make my people proud.

"Also, I came into Tansian University through scholarship. So, many people are out there waiting for me to come out in flying colours. Therefore, I studied hard to become great, because, I know what awaits me in future."

Student admits dangers of tempting freedom

He also said that he did not abuse the freedom at his disposal, but converted it to his advantage, because, he knew what laid ahead of him.

Ojomah got into Tansian University through scholarship.

Source: Original

"When I came into the university, there were freedom everywhere. I realized I could enjoy myself in whatever way I decided. I saw the good, the bad and the ugly. But I had already made up my mind that I would graduate as best student," he emphasized.

He said though it was not his original plan to go for the course he studied, yet, he was determined to make it big.

He said:

"It was not my original plan to study Micro Biology. I intended to study Nursing. But at the end of the day, I could not. So, I went for what was available. Yet, I was determined that whatever course I studied, I would come out as the best."

He advised those aspiring to go into the university as well as undergraduates to be determined, focused, and to be ready to make sacrifices; saying that there is no success without hard work.

He also thanked Tansian University and its management for the opportunity and conducive environment given to him to prove himself.

UNN student CGPA trends

In a similar report, Amarachi Eze, a brilliant Nigerian student, has been celebrated online for her outstanding academic achievement.

She emerged as the overall best-graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a feat that has earned her massive recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng