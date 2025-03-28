Anambra residents, under the Electricity Consumers Right Network (ECRN), protested against the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), demanding its unbundling due to inefficiencies

The group accused the EEDC of exploitation, erratic billing, and poor service, calling for independent power plants and regulatory reforms

They warned of civil disobedience if their demands were ignored, urging the government to act swiftly to ensure fair and reliable electricity supply

Anambra residents under the aegies of Electricity Consumers Right Network (ECRN) have called for immediate unbundling of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), citing inefficiencies and exploitation.

The group, who made this demand on Thursday in Awka, during a protest march, emphasized the need for competition and reliable power supply in Anambra and the southeast region.

Residents of Anambra state have noted the lack of competition as the cause of the poor supply of electricity to the state.

Source: Original

Group calls for immediate intervention

Spokesperson of the group, and National Coordinator of Electricity Consumers Right Network (ECRN), Osita Obi, emphasized the need for urgent action to address the power supply challenges in the region.

According to him, the lack of competition in the power supply sector has led to inefficiencies, unreliable services, and exploitation of consumers.

The EEDC’s monopoly on power supply, he said, has resulted in untold hardships for consumers, including erratic billing, inadequate supply, and poor customer services.

"We cannot continue to suffer in darkness while the EEDC exploits us with impunity,” Obi said.

“We demand that the relevant authorities take immediate action to unbundle the EEDC and provide us with reliable and affordable power supply.”

The group asked for immediate unbundling of the EEDC to promote competition, efficiency, and reliability in power supply.

They also called for the establishment of independent power plants by the state government to provide alternative sources of power and reduce reliance on the EEDC.

Furthermore, the group demanded the enactment of legislations to regulate electricity billing and ensure transparency and accountability in the power supply sector. They also called for the cessation of EEDC’s meter manufacturing activities to prevent conflicts of interest.

Protesting group calls for statewide open dissent

In addition, the group called for civil disobedience across local government areas to press home their demands if the inefficiency continued.

They urged electricity consumers to rise up and assert their rights, demanding better services, transparency, and accountability from the power supply companies.

They also urged Anambra state government, National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the federal government to take immediate action to address these demands.

The call for unbundling of the EEDC has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, with many stakeholders calling for the break-up of the company to promote competition and efficiency in the power supply sector.

FG finally speaks on attaining stable power supply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, had guaranteed Nigerians a consistent and sustainable power supply throughout the nation.

He made this claim when on an inspection visit to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company's Calabar power plant in the state capital of Cross River State.

According to Adelabu, the Federal Government is working together to ensure growth in the electricity industry in order to guarantee electrical stability throughout the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng