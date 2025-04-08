Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, raised alarms about the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, warning the region could spiral back into chaos if the situation worsens

Zulum appealed for military support, urging the deployment of fighter helicopters and drones to reinforce efforts against insurgents, emphasizing the need for proactive military action

The Shehu of Borno and other leaders highlighted areas still under Boko Haram control and called for urgent road repairs to aid security operations and economic recovery

Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has expressed grave concern over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the state, warning that the deteriorating security situation could plunge the region back into chaos.

Zulum made this known on Tuesday, April 8, during an expanded Security Council Meeting held at the Government House in Maiduguri, which had in attendance top military commanders, security chiefs, and traditional leaders.

‘We’re Losing Ground": Top Northern Governor Raises Alarm Over Brutal Boko Haram Attacks

“Many military locations were dislodged, especially in Wulgo, Sabongari, Wajirko among others. It seems we are losing ground and this is a very important thing that we need to discuss,” the governor said.

Governor Calls for Urgent Military Support

Zulum noted that peace had returned to Borno in the past three years, but recent events point to growing insecurity.

He urged the federal government to deploy fighter helicopters and surveillance drones to support the military's efforts in repelling insurgents.

“While we commend the Nigerian military, Police, DSS, and other paramilitary forces for maintaining law and order in the state, we must also speak the truth, or all the gains we’ve made so far will be a mirage,” he cautioned.

Zulum Seeks Federal Government Attention

The governor, who chairs the North-East Governors Forum, decried the perceived neglect of the region by federal authorities.

“It seems the focus of the Nigerian Army and Ministry of Defence is no longer on the northeastern states. The Sahel region is critical, and Borno borders Chad, Niger, and Cameroon — making it vulnerable to foreign insurgents,” he said.

“If nothing is done urgently, the state could return to turmoil. I believe the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will not accept that. This is the time to act decisively.”

Governor urges aggressive military action

Governor Zulum emphasized the need for proactive engagement with insurgents, warning against allowing them room to regroup.

“The Army should not just mount checkpoints and guard towns. They must take the battle to the terrorists. We must not allow Boko Haram to regroup, re-arm, and strike again.”

He also stressed that the state government’s resettlement initiatives can only succeed with adequate security.

Traditional rulers echo security fears

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, supported the governor’s concerns, revealing that several local government areas remain under the control of Boko Haram.

“Abadam is a no-go area. People are scared to return. The same applies to Marte and Guzamala, which border Cameroon,” the royal father said.

He also pointed out that displaced persons had been forced into exile in neighboring countries due to persistent threats and attacks.

“The presence of suspicious settlers claiming to be Islamic students is also compromising our peace,” he added.

Shehu Calls for Infrastructure and Road Repairs

The Shehu appealed to the federal government to urgently reconstruct key roads that are vital for security operations and economic recovery in the region.

“The Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri, Maiduguri-Dikwa-Ngala, Maiduguri-Monguno-Kukawa, and Biu-Damaturu roads are in terrible condition and need immediate attention,” he said.

