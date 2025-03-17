A massive protest erupted in Abuja as civil society groups condemned alleged judicial misconduct in Benue State

The coalition criticized Justice Maurice Ikpambese and Justice M.M Adamu for relocating the Benue Local Government Election Tribunal to Abuja, a move deemed illegal under state laws

Protesters called for urgent intervention from the CJN, NJC, and President Tinubu to restore judicial integrity and uphold the rule of law

Abuja witnessed a significant demonstration as civil society organizations and concerned citizens took to the streets to protest the ongoing crisis in the Benue State judiciary.

The rally, organized by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, called for urgent intervention from the National Judicial Council (NJC), Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address what they described as a blatant abuse of judicial processes.

Constitutionally, only the state governor has the unilateral power to remove a sitting Chief Judge.

Source: Original

The protest, held under the banner of #SaveTheNigerianJudiciary, highlighted growing concerns over the politicization of the judiciary and the alleged misconduct of certain judges.

Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, the Chief Convener of the coalition, addressed the crowd, stressing that the judiciary, which serves as the cornerstone of democracy, is under threat.

“The court of law is supposed to be the arbiter of justice, where the constitution is interpreted without bias. However, today, the reverse is the case. The court in Nigeria has become more politicized than registered political parties,” Ude-Umanta stated.

Benue Chief Judge accused of bias

At the heart of the crisis is the conduct of Justice Maurice Ikpambese, the Chief Judge of Benue State, who is accused of unilaterally waiving the security deposit requirement for petitioners at the Local Government Election Tribunal.

Governor Alia has declined to remove the Chief Judge despite the state's House of Assembly move.

Source: Original

This deposit is a constitutional prerequisite for filing a valid petition. Despite this alleged violation, the NJC has remained silent, raising questions about accountability within the judiciary.

Further complicating the matter, Justice Ikpambese reportedly relocated the tribunal from Benue State to Abuja, a move that directly contravenes Benue State Electoral Laws.

The Attorney General of Benue State sought and obtained a restraining order from the Federal High Court in Makurdi, prohibiting the tribunal from sitting outside Benue.

However, in a controversial turn of events, Justice M.M Adamu of the FCT High Court issued a conflicting order, allowing the tribunal to convene in Abuja.

“Can Benue State laws be applied in the FCT or any other state? If the answer is no, then it is clear that the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal cannot sit outside Benue,” Ude-Umanta argued.

He described Justice Adamu’s actions as a betrayal of judicial ethics and called for his removal from the bench.

Group bemoans Supreme Court's ruling on Rivers

The coalition also raised concerns about the Supreme Court’s recent involvement in the Rivers State political crisis, where it ruled on a matter still pending in lower courts. This decision, criticized by an independent judicial panel, has further eroded public confidence in the judiciary.

Protesters accused powerful politicians in Benue of colluding with law enforcement to intimidate and detain those opposing the tribunal’s relocation.

Last week, military personnel were reportedly deployed to monitor peaceful demonstrators at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) House in Abuja, the venue of the tribunal’s controversial sitting.

The coalition commended the FCT Commissioner of Police for maintaining order during the protest but urged President Tinubu to intervene before the situation escalates.

“Mr. President, the Benue situation is the worst at the moment. The petitioners did not even participate in the election process and lack the legal standing to approach the tribunal,” Ude-Umanta said.

The protesters submitted a petition demanding the immediate intervention of the CJN, the NJC, and President Tinubu to restore integrity to the judiciary.

They called for the removal of judges involved in the crisis and urged the government to uphold the rule of law and respect court orders.

Boat capsizes in River Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on the River Benue on Saturday when around 20 people, mostly women and children, reportedly drowned after a wooden boat capsized near Ocholonya in Agatu Local Government Area.

The victims, traders returning to Odenyi in Nasarawa Toto LGA of Nasarawa State after attending the Ocholonya market, were caught in the mishap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng