Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to establish police institutions in the state, in line with similar developments in other northeastern states.

A statement made available to Legit.ng indicates that Fintiri made the appeal on Thursday, March 27, during a courtesy visit by Egbetokun to the Government House in Yola.

Fintiri calls for security reinforcement

In his remarks, the governor specifically requested the establishment of a Police Mobile Base and a Counter-Terrorism Unit in Madagali local government area to strengthen efforts against Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

He commended the IGP for his second visit to Adamawa and assured him of the state government's continued collaboration with the police.

Fintiri also pledged logistical and financial support to enhance security operations in the state and across Nigeria.

IGP speaks on police-government cooperation

Responding, IGP Egbetokun expressed gratitude to the governor, his administration, and the people of Adamawa for their consistent support of police operations.

He described Adamawa as home to many distinguished police officers and highlighted the force’s achievements in collaboration with the military.

Egbetokun urged for deeper cooperation between the police and the state government to ensure sustained security and stability.

Egbetokun commits to police capacity building

The police boss reiterated his commitment to enhancing the capacity of officers, equipping them with modern skills, and prioritizing community engagement.

He stressed that his leadership would focus on creating a safer environment for all Nigerians.

Fintiri speaks as Nigerian Army General visits Adamawa

In a related development, Governor Fintiri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling crime in Adamawa state, urging citizens to support security agencies by providing timely intelligence to enhance public safety.

Fintiri made the statement while receiving Major General Eyitayo Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Jos, who paid a courtesy visit to the Government House in Yola.

Governor Fintiri highlighted the strong cooperation between the state government and the Nigerian Army, which he said has been instrumental in curbing criminal activities, particularly due to Adamawa’s proximity to Boko Haram-affected areas.

