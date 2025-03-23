A teenager, Victor Paul, was shot on Monday, March 17, by a landlord for jumping into his house to retrieve a ball during a game of football at his school

The teenager was pronounced dead by the medical team at the Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, Owerri, Imo state, after a surgery

On Saturday night, March 22, the Imo state police command, disclosed that it has arrested 64-year-old Barrister Donald Mbamah over the alleged fatal shooting of Paul

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo state police command on Saturday night, March 22, confirmed that it has arrested Barrister Donald Mbamah, a 64-year-old man who allegedly killed a boy.

According to a statement by DSP Okoye Henry, the spokesperson of the Imo state police command, obtained by Legit.ng, Barr. Mbamah was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old student, Victor Paul, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Legit.ng has reported how the Imo attack occurred around at Mbamah's residence located at Area N, World Bank, New-Owerri. The victim, a student of Urban Development Secondary School, was allegedly shot in the bottom. Videos from the aftermath of the shooting went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Okoye stated that police operatives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The police representative said upon receiving the distress call from a concerned neighbour who heard the gunshot, his colleagues from the New Owerri Division, led by the divisional police office (DPO), "swiftly responded".

He said:

"They arrived at the scene, apprehended the suspect, and rushed the victim, Paul Victor, General Hospital, Umuguma for treatment.

"Despite efforts to save him, the victim was confirmed dead on Thursday, March 20, 2025."

Legit.ng gathered that following the incident, Barr. Mbamah was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning.

Police "thoroughly investigating" Imo fatal shooting

The police's statement added:

"A thorough investigation is ongoing and the police are working to recover the alleged firearm used in the shooting. Photographs were also taken at the crime scene as part of the investigation."

Furthermore, the Imo state police command expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased teenager and assured Nigerians that justice "will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law".

The police promised that the suspect will be arraigned in court "once investigations are completed and sufficient evidence is gathered".

Also, the command urged the public to refrain from taking laws into their hands and allow police personnel and relevant authorities to handle the matter through legal means.

