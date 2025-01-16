Ex-governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited, abducted Archbishop of Nnewi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Godwin Okpala

During the visit, the Archbishop who recently regained his freedom, recounted how he was fed remnants of food eaten by kidnappers once daily

The Archbishop and his driver were kidnapped during a trip to the Umuchu community in Aguata LGA, Anambra state, they spent 27 days and regained freedom on January 3, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The retired Archbishop of Nnewi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Godwin Okpala, who was kidnapped on December 6, 2024, narrated his harrowing experience during captivity.

Abducted Archbishop recounts ordeal as Peter Obi visits him in Anambra. Photo credit: Most Rev Godwin Okpala

Source: Facebook

Archbishop: "I was fed remnants of food eaten by kidnappers"

Okpala, abducted alongside his driver during a trip to the Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra state, endured 27 days in captivity before being freed on January 3, 2025.

Speaking on Thursday, January 16, during a visit from the former governor of Anambra state and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the cleric described his experience as “hellish” and “unimaginable.”

As reported by The Punch, the 75-year-old cleric lamented that he and his driver were kept in a thick forest and none of the kidnappers cared.

He added that for the 27 days he was with them, he did not take his bath, nor brush his teeth.

The retired Archbishop thanked Obi for coming to visit him, saying that since his return from the kidnappers’ den, no one had visited him until Obi came.

He said:

“They were giving me one meal a day and it was either rice or garri. The food was usually remnants from those they gave to boys who worked with them. They have cooks who prepare food for them there.”

Read articles about Anambra, kidnappings here:

Gunmen kill Catholic priest in Anambra

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra state following the killing of Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo.

Reverend Father Tobias was shot dead by unknown gunmen along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway on Thursday, December 26.

The chancellor of the Nnewi Diocese, Rev Fr Raphael Ezeonu, described the tragic incident as a devastating loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng