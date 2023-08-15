A pregnant lady died because her husband did not allow doctors to perform a cesarean section on her on time

Doctors told the woman that delivering her baby by pushing it out herself would be a near impossibility

She told the doctors that she would let her husband know, but the man rejected cesarean section, saying he had a covenant with God

A pregnant lady died after her husband rejected a cesarean section when she went into labour.

The woman's sad story was posted on Twitter by Dr Wilberforce, who said the woman was told she wouldn't be able to push out the baby.

The woman's husband said he has a covenant with God on normal child delivery. Photo credit: Getty Images/ FatCamera and AlexanderFord. Photos are used for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

Dr Wilberforce said the pregnant woman had a heart condition that made it impossible for her to push out a baby.

Husband rejects CS, his wife dies in labour

The woman was told that she would not be able to withstand the enormous stress of pushing out a child, given her heart condition.

The doctor wrote:

"Client was offered an ELECTIVE (pre-planned] C/S because she has a heart condition. Her frail heart would simply NOT withstand the distress of labor! Her reply: " I need to tell hubby about all this first", and she left."

Dr Wilberforce said the woman never showed up until she went into labour. But it was too late because the baby already died while trying to come out.

The doctor said:

"This time, in labour; but the baby's heart had stopped beating. Baby was dead [IUFD], for days, even. When confronted, husband was like: "I had an AGREEMENT with God that my wife will deliver normally."

See the full story below:

Reactions as pregnant woman dies during labour

@lady_buugg said:

"I saw something similar to this while I was in labour with my son, this woman had been in labour longer, and I did 15 hours before I had a cs, and the husband flat out refused."

@MrsOluA commented:

"I remembered one woman that wanted to go back home after a scheduled CS because the husband is yet to consent. I told her to do whatever the doctors say, she later signed the consent form herself."

@omoboladeMFR reacted:

"Nobody is saying you shouldn’t have faith but please have sense. Mother and child gone because “ I had an AGREEMENT."

