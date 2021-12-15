Ex-governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife has lost his wife, Njideka, who recently died after a brief illness

The former first lady of Anambra state who reported to have died at an undisclosed hospital in the US

As reported by the Igbo Elders Forum, njideka was planning to return to Nigeria on Monday, DEcember 14, but difailed to make it

Njideka Ezeife, the wife of a former governor of Anambra who is also an an elder statesman, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead.

Njideka died after a brief illness at a US hospital as disclosed in a statement released by Prof Charles Nwekeaku, the secretary of Igbo Elders Forum, The Sun reports.

The former first lady died in a US hospital (Photo: Dailypost)

Source: UGC

Nwekeaku said the former first lady had planned to return to Nigeria on Monday, December 13, but fell sick suddenly.

The statement read:

"With great pains and total submission to the will of God, I write to inform our distinguished Igbo Elders of the transition to the great beyond of Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Njideka Ezeife, former First Lady of Anambra State and wife of our Chairman, His Excellency, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife after a brief illness in the United States of America.

"Our members are enjoined to commiserate with the Ezeife family and remember them in prayers."

Anambra governorship election: We don’t want another court-imposed governor, says Ezeife

Meanwhile, Ezeife had told those threatening legal action against the outcome of the recent governorship election in the state to back down.

Ezeife further stated that the southeast does not want “another court-imposed governor” in the region.

According to him, Igbo people around the world are satisfied with the poll, which he said would have been frustrating had if it had a different outcome.

The elder statesman, who spoke in an interview on Monday, November 22 admonished that no one should capitalise on any innocuous error during the exercise to scuttle its outcome.

He was quoted to have said:

“The result of the election is success. Before the election, I wrote a prayer in many WhatsApp groups for the success of the election. Now, I think it has succeeded and all kinds of problems are being raised. Some inconsequential problems are being caused.

“If there was an innocuous mistake, that should not be of consequence. But that’s for lawyers. But let our people who are making comments try to know that the whole Igbo are very interested in the outcome of this election and anybody raising any issue on it, I appeal to the person, please, cool down. Cool down. There’s no need to go fighting more."

Source: Legit