President Bola Tinubu has sent a congratulatory message to Mallam Mele Kyari, the group CEO of the NNPC Limited, on his 60th birthday

In a statement from the presidency, Tinubu praised the diligence of Kyari in transforming the national oil firm into a profitable entity

According to Tinubu, Kyari is a good example of his Renewed Hope Agenda, citing his achievement of creating new opportunities in the NNPC

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on his 60th birthday.

Tinubu commended Kyari's diligence in transforming the NNPCL into a profitable organization and highlighted the company's notable achievements under his leadership.

Tinubu greets Mele Kyari on 60th birthday Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Despite initial scepticism, Kyari has successfully resuscitated two refineries, increased domestic natural gas consumption, and boosted oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day. Tinubu praised Kyari's dedication to service and professionalism throughout his distinguished career at the NNPC, OPEC, and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

Tinubu hails Kyari as representation of his agenda

According to a statement from the presidency and sent to Legit.ng, Tinubu described Kyari as a "shining example" of the Renewed Hope Agenda, commending his commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria's energy sector. This acknowledgement underscores Kyari's significant contributions to the sector and his alignment with the administration's goals.

The presidency noted that Kyari's achievements are a testament to his leadership and vision for the NNPCL. His ability to navigate challenges and drive results has earned him recognition from the President. As Kyari celebrates this milestone birthday, his accomplishments serve as a reminder of the impact dedicated leaders can have on Nigeria's development.

Tinubu's congratulatory message concluded with a prayer for Kyari's continued health, wisdom, and strength to serve the nation. He also acknowledged Kyari's role in mentoring the next generation of energy sector leaders, ensuring a lasting legacy in the industry.

Tinubu appoints Kyari as NNPC boss

Kyari's tenure is expected to terminate in 2027, in line with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. It's worth noting that President Tinubu has the final say on Kyari's tenure, and any decision to remove him would ultimately rest with the President.

In November 2023, Tinubu reappointed Kyari to continue leading the NNPC, which suggests that the President is satisfied with Kyari's performance. However, some controversies have surrounded Kyari's leadership and Tinubu's appointments at the NNPC, with some accusing the President of ethnic bias.

Tinubu's media chat reviewed

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's maiden media chats on Monday, December 21, have been reviewed by a public commentator, Eniola Daniel.

Daniel, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, noted that Tinubu was obviously more aware of the country's situation than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Daniel criticised the president for failing to propose solutions to the numerous challenges Nigerians are facing while still believing in his policies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng