An anti-corruption group has accused Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, of illegally maintaining private business interests while in office

The petition alleges he remains a director in multiple companies and operates a bureau de change, violating federal conflict-of-interest laws

The group demands an EFCC/ICPC probe into whether he disclosed these assets, warning his actions undermine public trust in the defence ministry

A Nigerian anti-corruption group has called for an investigation into the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, over allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest.

The Young Guardians of Accountability (YGA) submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), accusing the minister of violating federal laws that prohibit public officers from engaging in private business activities.

It was alleged that the minister of defence is still an active dealer in businesses, which, on the surface, is illegal.

Source: Facebook

In the petition, signed by YGA chairman Adediran Raymond, the group alleges that Mr Abubakar is still actively involved in multiple companies despite his ministerial position.

The group claimed that the minister “actively maintains directorship in the following private companies, in violation of federal law prohibiting public officers from engaging in private business activities.” The firms listed include Talamiz Nigeria Limited, Talamiz Petroleum Nigeria Limited, and Gulfstream Logistics Limited.

The group further claims that Mr Badaru continues to operate a bureau de change, which they argue presents a serious conflict of interest.

The group claimed that Mr Abubakar “continues to file annual returns for these companies, with records as recent as last year. Most egregiously, he operates a licensed bureau de change while holding a federal ministerial position, flagrantly disregarding the laws designed to prevent conflicts of interest and corruption.”

According to the petition, these actions violate multiple provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, which states that a public officer “shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts with his duties and responsibilities.”

YGA is also calling for an investigation into whether Mr Abubakar fully disclosed his business interests in his official asset declaration.

“We demand an inquiry into whether Mr Abubakar fully disclosed his ownership and involvement in these companies as part of his asset declarations. The fact that Mr Abubakar continues to operate these companies and submit their annual returns, despite knowing these acts contravene federal law, demonstrates a brazen disregard for the rule of law.”

The group called on the EFCC and ICPC to take immediate action, including prosecuting him if at fault.

“The Ministry of Defence, a cornerstone of Nigeria’s security, cannot be entrusted to an individual whose actions suggest an intention to exploit state resources for personal gain. We trust that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will act decisively to ensure justice and uphold the integrity of public service,” the group added.

Neither the minister nor his representatives have responded to the allegations. The EFCC and ICPC have also not issued any statements regarding the petition.

Source: Legit.ng