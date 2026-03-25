Tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv are growing over how to handle Iran, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressing for a public call to spark protests while President Trump warns of deadly consequences

The disagreement comes after Israeli strikes killed senior Iranian figures, raising questions about whether the regime could be destabilised

As the military campaign continues, the U.S. leans towards diplomacy while Israel pushes harder for regime collapse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pushed for a coordinated call urging Iranians to take to the streets against their government last week.

According to two U.S. officials and an Israeli source, Netanyahu believed the timing was right after Israeli strikes killed senior Iranian figures, including Ali Larijani, Iran’s national security chief, and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij militia.

Netanyahu calls for Iranian protests as Israeli strikes target regime leaders. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Axios, Israeli officials said Soleimani’s death was intended to weaken the regime’s ability to suppress protests.

Trump warns against massacre

President Trump rejected Netanyahu’s proposal, warning of the risks.

“Why the hell should we tell people to take to the streets when they'll just get mowed down,” Trump reportedly told Netanyahu during their call.

U.S. officials explained that while Washington and Tel Aviv share military objectives, their views diverge on regime change. Netanyahu sees a popular uprising as a core goal, while Trump considers it more of a “bonus.”

Festival of fire and public appeal

Despite Trump’s caution, Netanyahu went public, encouraging Iranians to celebrate the Festival of Fire.

“Our aircraft are striking terrorist operatives on the ground, on roads and in public squares. This is meant to allow the brave Iranian people to celebrate the Festival of Fire. So go out and celebrate...we are watching from above,” he said from air force headquarters.

Few Iranians joined the celebrations, with officials attributing the low turnout to fear of regime retaliation.

Israel’s diplomatic messaging

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, later told CNN that the strategy remained focused on weakening the regime.

“Hopefully that would trigger that combustion point where the people are able to take charge of their own lives... I think we can degrade this regime to the point the it collapses from the air. The boots on the ground have to be Iranian boots,” he said.

While the military campaign continues, Trump is weighing diplomatic options that would leave parts of the regime intact. Netanyahu, however, remains sceptical that any acceptable deal can be reached soon, according to Israeli officials.

This difference in approach highlights the tension between U.S. caution and Israel’s push for deeper destabilisation in Iran.

Israel pushes regime collapse while U.S. explores diplomatic options. Photo credit: OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US lawmaker cries out, shares Trump’s next action on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that on March 25, 2026, Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina shared her strong opposition to deploying American troops in Iran.

Writing on X, she revealed her concerns after attending a House Armed Services Committee briefing. Her comments highlight a growing unease among lawmakers about the direction of US involvement in Iran.

The difference between what the public has been told and what officials are briefing behind closed doors is raising questions about transparency and trust.

Source: Legit.ng