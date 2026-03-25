Rotimi Amaechi gains momentum for ADC presidential candidacy as #Amaechi2027 trends across Nigeria's digital space

Nigerian youths rally for Amaechi, highlighting his infrastructure legacy and calling for grassroots-led primaries

Supporters urge ADC to prioritize transparency amid concerns of elite imposition, emphasising merit-based selection

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, gained significant traction as many Nigerians amplify calls for him to emerge as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate in 2027.

The #Amaechi2027 swept across Nigeria’s digital space on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Rotimi's #Amaechi2027 gains momentum ahead of ADC primaries. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Amaechi has maintained his intention to contest the ADC primaries without stepping down, reinforcing his positioning as a central contender within the opposition space.

Thousands of Nigerian youths converged on X, formerly Twitter, to rally behind Amaechi as #Amaechi2027 gains momentum ahead of ADC primaries

The X users consistently reference Amaechi’s tenure as Rivers State governor and later as minister of transportation,

They framed Amaechi as a tested administrator, credited him with rail modernisation projects, and institutional reforms.

A notable pattern in the trend was the use of before and after narratives tied to infrastructure, particularly rail corridors such as Abuja to Kaduna and Lagos to Ibadan, which supporters described as evidence of execution capacity.

An X user wrote, “From Port Harcourt roads to national rail revival, the record is there for anyone who cares to verify, Nigeria needs builders, not talkers.”

Supporters urged the ADC leadership to align its primaries with what they described as “clear grassroots digital consensus.”

Many posts directly warned ADC stakeholders against what users termed “elite imposition”.

Amaechi’s supporters called for a transparent, merit-based selection process.

There was also a deliberate effort to position Amaechi above other prominent opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

with arguments centred on executive experience, national spread, and perceived capacity to confront entrenched governance challenges.

Three key narrative pillars dominated the trend: competence over sentiment, infrastructure legacy, and national electability.

The #AmaechiBuilt hashtag functioned as an evidence repository, aggregating claims of past achievements, while #NigeriaDecides served as a broader civic call, framing the 2027 election as a defining national moment.

This dual strategy allowed supporters to merge candidate-specific promotion with a wider democratic appeal.

Amaechi stands strong in ADC race, supporters ask for transparent primaries. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi/@ADCVanguard

Source: Facebook

ADC southern leaders endorse Amaechi for 2027

Recall that ADC South-South leaders endorsed Amaechi for the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Former APC National Chairman and ADC chieftain, John Odigie-Oyegun, disclosed that the endorsement followed a unanimous decision at the party’s South-South consultative meeting in Benin City.

Former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, formally informed regional leaders of his presidential ambition and secured their collective backing.

Amaechi speaks on running in t2027 election.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Amaechi reaffirmed his presidential ambitions for the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The former APC chieftain criticised President Bola Tinubu's government for abandoning democratic principles and drifting towards authoritarianism.

Amaechi emphasised his political experience, claiming it strengthens his candidacy within the opposition ADC.

Source: Legit.ng