Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused certain individuals of misusing a 2015 CNN documentary to discredit her sexual harassment claim against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

She insists that the film, which originally showcased Yoruba culture, has been distorted using Battabox Nigeria’s version to serve a malicious agenda

Despite her suspension and alleged recall attempts, Akpoti-Uduaghan remains resolute in her stance, calling out intimidation tactics and reaffirming her claims

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has denounced what she describes as a deliberate misinterpretation of a 2015 CNN documentary to undermine her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement shared on her social media page, the embattled Kogi Central lawmaker expressed concern over the distortion of the documentary’s original intent, accusing certain individuals of using it as a tool to discredit her.

Senator Natasha has condemned the 'intentional' attempts to discredit her allegation against Akpabio. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Documentary's message purposefully distorted - Natasha

The film, produced by journalist Christian Purefoy, originally aimed to showcase Yoruba culture through the lens of Aunty Nike Davies-Okundaye, the founder of Nike Art Gallery.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that a separate version by Battabox Nigeria had been manipulated to serve an ulterior motive.

“My attention has been drawn to my feature in a 2015 @CNN documentary by @purefoyamebo, which captured the essence of Yoruba culture through Aunty Nike of @nikeartgallery,” she wrote.

“Unscrupulous persons (like one in the attached) have maliciously misinterpreted the intent using @BattaBoxNIGERIA’s version of the documentary.”

Kogi lawmaker expresses determination to fight case till end

The senator, who has been at the center of political and legal battles, reiterated her belief in religious tolerance, emphasizing her respect for all faiths and cultural expressions within the bounds of Nigerian law.

Natasha brandished the attempts to recall her as fraudulent. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti

Source: Facebook

“As a Christian, daughter to a Muslim father, I respect all religions and appreciate the beauty in all legal aspects of Nigerian culture,” she stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan remains resolute in her stance against what she perceives as attempts to silence her through intimidation, including her suspension from the Senate and an alleged fraudulent recall process.

She reaffirmed her commitment to pursuing justice over her sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

“Against intimidation, illegal suspension, and fraudulent recall, I stand my ground on my Sexual Harassment claim against the Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio,” she declared.

Her statement comes amid ongoing political tension surrounding her suspension and efforts to challenge the recall process.

While Akpabio has not publicly responded to the allegation, the controversy continues to generate discussions within the political landscape.

Natasha strongly condemned for unethical behaviour

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Progressives Movement for Good Governance (NPMGG) had raised serious concerns over the recent conduct of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, during a plenary session in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the organization criticized the senator’s behaviour, describing it as a breach of legislative ethics and a disservice to the reputation of Northern women in leadership roles.

The statement, signed by Lukeman Datijjo, Esq., National Publicity Secretary, was endorsed by several Northern organizations, including the Arewa Mandate Forum, North Central Youth Alliance, and Middlebelt Youth Leaders Movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng