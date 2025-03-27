Senator Ben Murray-Bruce defended Senate President Godswill Akpabio against corruption and misconduct allegations made by Atiku Abubakar

He emphasized Akpabio’s clean record, stating that multiple investigations have found no evidence of wrongdoing

Murray-Bruce warned against using partisan politics to undermine national institutions like the Legislature

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, chairman of the Silverbird Group, has pushed back against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent criticism of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, defending his integrity and leadership.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, had alleged in a recent interview with journalist Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie that he received reports implicating Akpabio in corrupt practices during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Akpabio is currently under intense political pressure since Senator Natasha's sexual harassment allegation was public.

He also accused Akpabio of having a troubling history of mistreating women.

Ben Murray-Bruce defends Akpabio

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Senator Murray-Bruce refuted these claims and vouched for Akpabio’s character, describing him as a leader of high moral standing.

“I know Senator Godswill Akpabio personally and intimately. He is a man of unimpeachable good character, and both the South-South and Nigeria are fortunate to have him at the helm of affairs at the National Assembly at this delicate stage in our national growth,” Murray-Bruce stated.

The former senator further argued that Akpabio has been thoroughly scrutinized by investigative agencies and political opponents alike, yet no evidence of wrongdoing has been substantiated against him.

“On the issue of corruption, here we have a man who has been investigated in and out by independent investigative agencies and friends and foes alike, yet he has come out clean as a whistle,” he emphasized.

Murray-Bruce warned against making allegations that could undermine national institutions, particularly the Legislature, which he believes plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s democracy.

He stressed that at such a pivotal moment in the country’s development, stability and capable leadership should take precedence over partisan conflicts.

“Nigeria needs stability and men of ability, and it behoves us as a nation to tread with caution at this critical time of our national life. Institutions such as the Legislature should not be trifled with because of partisan considerations,” he noted.

Expressing deep concern over what he sees as attempts to discredit the Senate and its leadership, Murray-Bruce reaffirmed his commitment to defending the integrity of Nigeria’s institutions.

“I will not stand idly by while some persons try, both home and abroad, to destroy an institution I was once proudly a part of. I am a Nigerian, who is proud of Nigeria, and will give my all to protect and project my country to the world,” he declared.

Standing firmly by Akpabio, Murray-Bruce dismissed the accusations as baseless and called for a focus on facts rather than speculation.

“Innuendo, hearsay, and dog whistles will always come. But they can never be so powerful that they will take preeminence over facts,” he concluded.

NADECA applauds Akpabio, Abbas

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Democratic Coalition (NADECA), a prominent alliance of over 100 pro-democracy organizations across Africa, had praised Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for their pivotal roles in securing the National Assembly’s approval of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

The coalition described the move as a critical step toward restoring stability and governance in the troubled state.

