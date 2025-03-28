Hon. Philip Agbese’s petition, backed by over 200 lawyers, urges the National Assembly to assume legislative functions in Benue and Zamfara due to mass suspensions of lawmakers

The suspension of nearly half of the lawmakers in both states has sparked concerns over governance, representation, and potential constitutional breaches

While some speculate Agbese is calling for a state of emergency, the petition strictly seeks legislative intervention to uphold democratic governance

A recent petition presented by Hon. Philip Agbese to the House of Representatives has ignited debate over governance in Benue and Zamfara states.

The petition, backed by over 200 lawyers, urged the National Assembly to take over the legislative functions of the state assemblies.

Philip Agbese has refuted claims that his petition to the House of Representatives seeks a state of emergency in Benue and Zamfara. Photo credit: @honphilipagbese

However, questions have arisen regarding whether Agbese is calling for a state of emergency in the two states.

The Petition and legislative Concerns

The petition highlighted the ongoing crises in the Benue and Zamfara State Assemblies, where mass suspensions of lawmakers have led to legislative paralysis.

According to reports, 10 out of 21 lawmakers in Zamfara were suspended under the directive of the state governor, while 13 out of 32 lawmakers in Benue faced similar sanctions.

However, a legislative aide familiar with the matter explained,

“The suspensions have effectively crippled these assemblies, making it difficult for them to perform their constitutional duties. The petition merely seeks to ensure that democratic governance is upheld.”

Suspensions and Democratic Concerns

The suspension of nearly half of lawmakers in both states has raised questions about democratic governance.

Critics argue that such actions suppress representation and could lead to constitutional breaches.

What does the constitution say?

Section 11(4) of the Nigerian Constitution grants the National Assembly power to take over the legislative functions of a state assembly if it is unable to function properly.

Supporters of the petition argue that the situation in Benue and Zamfara meets this criterion.

Contrary to speculation, Agbese did not call for a state of emergency. Instead, the petition seeks to avoid further instability by urging legislative intervention.

The article reads:

“There is no call for a state of emergency. The petition strictly requests the National Assembly to take over the legislative functions of the affected assemblies in line with constitutional provisions.”

