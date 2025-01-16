Global site navigation

BREAKING: Nigerian Governor Declares Friday As Public Holiday, Gives Reason
BREAKING: Nigerian Governor Declares Friday As Public Holiday, Gives Reason

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • The Ondo state government led by Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced Friday, January 17, as a public holiday
  • Governor Aiyedatiwa declared the holiday to enable workers and residents to participate in the Saturday, local government elections
  • As Ondo prepares for the LG elections, the state electoral commission has promised a free, fair and credible poll despite the PDP's withdrawal

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has declared Friday, January 17, 2025, a work-free day ahead of the state’s Local Government election scheduled for Saturday, January 18.

Ondo gov declares work-free day, gives reason
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa declares Friday as public holiday. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa
Source: Facebook

Ondo govt declares work-free day ahead of LG elections

The governor’s chief press secretary, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, revealed this in a statement on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

According to the statement, the directive is to allow residents of the state to participate in the LG poll.

“The Ondo State Government has declared Friday, 17th of January, 2025 as a work-free day for public servants in the state to enable them to travel to their various communities to exercise their civic responsibilities.
“Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa urges all stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and peaceful local government election across the state,” read the statement.

LG polls: Police announces restriction of vehicular movement

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has assured all that the withdrawal of the Peoples Democratic Party from the LG election will not hinder the electoral process.

However, the state’s PDP chapter, in a statement issued by its director of media and publicity, Leye Igbabo, announced its withdrawal from the election.

The PDP stated that it had no confidence in the electoral process conducted by the ODIEC.

Additionally, the state police command had declared the restriction of vehicular and motorcycle movement from 6:am to 4:pm on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng

